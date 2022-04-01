The April 2022 Community Alliance Online

Loaves & Fishes Community Services is now offering an online grocery market. Clients of the food pantry are able to access the market through the Loaves & Fishes website. There they can choose from a variety of fresh produce, dairy products, grains, drinks, personal care products and other grocery items, all free of charge. Shopping can be done at any time of day, offering flexibility to those who may be working multiple jobs or have a hard time going to shop in person due to family or physical constraints.
