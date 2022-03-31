ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Kibaa Announces the Limited NFT Land Sale of “Pocket Dimension” Parcels

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse of Kibaa (“HoK”), a leading digital studio specializing in creating exclusive non-fungible token (“NFT”) assets for Xtended Reality (AR/VR/MR), is pleased to announce the upcoming Pocket Dimension land sale on April 16-17, 2022. A part of HoK’s fully immersive Project Origin metaverse, the overall...

IN THIS ARTICLE
