Football season is over, but Patrick Mahomes has another big milestone to celebrate — he married his longtime love, Brittany Matthews, in Hawaii on March 12!. Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews. The lovebirds, who started dating when they were just teenagers, got married on March 12. They had a gorgeous wedding ceremony in Hawaii, with their adorable one-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and many other loved ones in attendance. Patrick’s brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as the Best Man for the nuptials.

