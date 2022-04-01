Costello, Rev. Msgr. John M. “Fr. Jack”

John (Jack) Brigham died March 17, 2022, at the age of 86. John was born on June 9, 1935 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to John and Anne (Downey) Brigham. He graduated from Pinoak Grade School and Cranberry High School where he was a member of the Quill and Scroll Honor Society and the Varsity Basketball and Baseball Teams, both B County Champs.

OIL CITY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO