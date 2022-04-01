Costello, Rev. Msgr. John M. “Fr. Jack”

June 30, 1931 - March 21, 2022. John 'Jack' E. Egan of Town of Brookfield was born to eternal life March 21, 2022, at age 90. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Joyce (nee Osborne). Loving father of Deborah (Dennis) Glass, Scott (Mary), John (Mary), Erin (Joel) Falk and Beth (Dale) Nagel. Dear grandfather of Erin (Chad) Berseth, Cecilia Glass, Michael Falk, Jack (Molly) Egan, Ashley (Austin) Prince, Maura Falk (Maxim Marling), Murphy Olivia Glass (Chris Bechler), Bradley Nagel and Rachel Falk. Great-grandfather of Theo, Finn, John, Noah, Hannah. Also survived by his sister Jean Ciampa, other relatives and friends.
