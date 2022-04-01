ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkwood, MO

Costello, Rev. Msgr. John M. “Fr. Jack”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCostello, Rev. Msgr. John M. “Fr. Jack” passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was the beloved son of the late Catherine and John Costello; loving brother of Mary Beth (the late Herman) Brummett,...

Greater Milwaukee Today

John 'Jack' E. Egan

June 30, 1931 - March 21, 2022. John 'Jack' E. Egan of Town of Brookfield was born to eternal life March 21, 2022, at age 90. Beloved husband of 62 years to the late Joyce (nee Osborne). Loving father of Deborah (Dennis) Glass, Scott (Mary), John (Mary), Erin (Joel) Falk and Beth (Dale) Nagel. Dear grandfather of Erin (Chad) Berseth, Cecilia Glass, Michael Falk, Jack (Molly) Egan, Ashley (Austin) Prince, Maura Falk (Maxim Marling), Murphy Olivia Glass (Chris Bechler), Bradley Nagel and Rachel Falk. Great-grandfather of Theo, Finn, John, Noah, Hannah. Also survived by his sister Jean Ciampa, other relatives and friends.
BROOKFIELD, WI
explore venango

John (Jack) Brigham

John (Jack) Brigham died March 17, 2022, at the age of 86. John was born on June 9, 1935 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to John and Anne (Downey) Brigham. He graduated from Pinoak Grade School and Cranberry High School where he was a member of the Quill and Scroll Honor Society and the Varsity Basketball and Baseball Teams, both B County Champs.
OIL CITY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

John M. Laudeman

John M. Laudeman, 93, of Ringtown, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at his residence. John was born Sept. 19, 1928, in Ringtown, a son of the late Anna (Wolfe) and John Laudeman. He served in the Army, and was a longtime member of the Ringtown American Legion. John worked...
RINGTOWN, PA
27 First News

John M. Majovsky, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John M. Majovsky, 68, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman. John was was born March 9, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Betty (Macek) Majovsky. He had worked at U.S. Steel and...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
The Oakland Press

Prominent pediatrician Dr. John M. Dorsey Jr. dies at age 94

Dr. John M. Dorsey, Jr., a prominent local pediatrician, died on Sunday, March 20, at his home in Lathrup Village. Dr. John M. Dorsey, Jr., a prominent local pediatrician, died on Sunday, March 20, at his home in Lathrup Village. He was 94. His pediatric practice spanned 69 years and...
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI

