Netmarble launched Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan last June, and it appears that the game was a success earning $120 million in its first 11 days, so the mobile MMORPG is going global this summer. This is a game that contains animated cutscenes from Studio Ghibli (the exceptional artists behind such films as Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro), just like the mainline Ni no Kuni console and PC games, so expect an excellent art direction.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO