ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Inner Harbor Street Performers Auditions

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Inner Harbor Street Performer...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bensalem Times

Bensalem students audition, perform in BCMEA Festival

Thirty-one Bensalem High School and 16 Robert K. Shafer Middle School music students successfully auditioned and were selected to the Bucks County Music Educators Association County-Wide Festival that took place March 17-19. The audition is highly competitive and many of them placed very high in rank. These young musicians had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
New Jersey Stage

Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts To Hold Auditions For New Community Theater

(BERKELEY HEIGHTS) -- The Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts has announced the launch of Wharton Community Players, its first-ever adult community theater program at the Wharton Performing Arts School. Part of the newly-minted division of study for adults, Lifelong Learning, the Wharton Community Players strives to foster a space of creativity, expression, and inclusion. Wharton’s black box theater is the perfect setting to explore the artistry of acting and experiment with performing in an intimate setting. The program is free but an audition is required to join the cast. Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 27 at 2:30pm and Monday, March 28 at 7:30pm. Full audition requirements and details can be found online.
WHARTON, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Two Trees Management Donates Performance Venue at 110 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn

Two Trees Management has donated a 5,000-square-foot theater and performance venue at the base of 110 Livingston Street, a residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. The recipient of the theater space is ISSUE, an independent organization that sponsors and curates programming in collaboration with local and international artists. Alternatively referred to...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

"The Piano Lesson" coming to Broadway with star-powered cast

NEW YORK -- A star-powered cast and history-making director have been announced for a new Broadway revival of August Wilson's Pulitzer-winning play, "The Piano Lesson."Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington and Danielle Brooks will star in the show at St. James Theatre. LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who is Samuel L. Jackson's wife, is set to direct. She will become the fist woman to direct a Wilson play on Broadway. Samuel L. Jackson created the role of Boy Willie in the show's 1987 premiere at Yale Reparatory Theatre. He will now play the role of Doaker Charles.Washington was cast as Boy Willie and Brooks as Berniece. Performances begin for a limited 16-week run on Sept. 19. 
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy