Chad Smith Denies Being Scared of ‘Haunted’ Chili Peppers Studio

By Martin Kielty
101.9 KING FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith refuted the long-standing suggestion that he’d been too scared to move into a “haunted” mansion with his bandmates in 1991 to record Blood Sugar Sex Magic. It was a groundbreaking time for the group, who worked with producer Rick...

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

