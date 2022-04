CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday night, Charlotte city council members will vote to adopt an ordinance approving the creation of a municipal service district in SouthPark. It would follow in the footsteps of similar districts in uptown, South End and the University City area. Becoming one of these districts provides the ability to make infrastructure improvements without relying on city dollars.

