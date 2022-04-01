ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Manic Street Preachers cover Madonna's 1984 single Borderline

By Paul Brannigan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManic Street Preachers kicked off the BBC 6 Music festival in Cardiff last night, March 31, and treated fans to a cover of Madonna's 1984 single Borderline. The Welsh trio were playing an intimate show at Clwb Ifor Bach to launch the festival, which is also set to feature performances from...

