Minnesota State

Video: Minnesota bans poultry sales, exhibitions for 31 days due to H5N1 outbreak

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Board of Animal Health (BAH) is temporarily banning poultry sales and exhibitions amid an outbreak of avian influenza. BAH officials say the ban — which includes all poultry community sales, swaps, fairs, exhibitions and other events where poultry and susceptible birds are brought together — will run from April...

