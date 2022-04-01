ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Senate passes bill banning hair discrimination

By Nirvani Williams, New England Public Media
WBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Massachusetts state Senate unanimously voted on Thursday in favor of a bill banning discrimination based on a person's hair texture or style. Many senators spoke on the issue including newly elected Boston Democrat Lydia Edwards, the Senate's only Black member. "You must understand what systemic racism does is...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 15

Joyce Desbiens
2d ago

Apparently the senate in Massachusetts has nothing better to do than worry about people’s hair. Ridiculous. I can see people calling the cops because someone doesn’t like their hair.

Reply(3)
9
BornUSA
2d ago

Absolutely!!! They're Doing What they want to pass their Own agenda! Wasting Tax Payers Money. Anyone Who thinks This takes Priority than All the Other law's waiting on the Books????

Reply(1)
8
The Independent

US education secretary warns Florida must follow civil rights law after passage of ‘hateful’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona has condemned a Florida bill that opponents warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students and families as well as classroom lessons on LGBT+ people and events.In a statement following the Republican-controlled state legislature’s passage of what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill on 8 March, Mr Cardona warned the state that it must follow federal civil rights law, including provisions that bar discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.The bill, set to be signed into law by GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation and...
EDUCATION
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
The Independent

Georgia Republicans introduce ‘don’t say gay’ bill following passage of Florida legislation

Republican legislators in Georgia have introduced a measure to restrict private school classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, echoing similar language in a recently passed legislation in Florida widely derided as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.Under the “Common Humanity in Private Education Act”, sponsored by a group of GOP state legislators, private schools and programmes in Georgia would not be allowed to “promote, compel, or encourage classroom discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not appropriate for the age and developmental stage of the student.”The bill joins...
POLITICS
