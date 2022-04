Jim Carrey says if it were him he’d — ahem — slap Will Smith back with a $200 million lawsuit, but friends of Chris Rock say “he isn’t even thinking of suing, he’s focusing on his tour.” Carrey, who said he was sickened by the standing ovation Will Smith got after slapping Rock at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, added Smith should have been arrested and sued over the act. “I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey told “CBS Mornings.” “That insult...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO