ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Greece Isn’t Just the Center of Blue-Zone Everything, It’s Now a Sustainable Beauty Hotspot

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfd0S_0ewMi9Nz00

When it comes to longevity, daily movement and nutrient-rich meals are key. But the world’s longest-living people—particularly in Greece—have also fine-tuned yet another aspect of vitality, and this one is healthy, hydrated, and glowy all over... for you and the planet.

We're talking about sustainable beauty. "Despite its small size, our homeland hosts more than 6,000 plant species, 1,200 out of which are endemic—they cannot be found anywhere else in the world," says Lena Korres, co-founder, brand president, and chief innovation officer of the Greek beauty brand KORRES. "For us it was imperative to focus and protect the Greek flora and the local communities. We promote organic farming, conserving the biodiversity and endangered species." And its a niche the brand, which was founded 25 years ago out of the oldest Greek herbal apothecary, has perfected.

This commitment to caring for the earth makes KORRES a go-to in the sustainable-beauty space, but the attention to nourishing ingredients has also put Mediterranean beauty on the map for your skin-care goals, too. “Mediterranean beauty is all about that natural Greek glow,” says Korres. “Natural glowing skin is healthy looking skin.” The brand is dedicated to "serving kállos—the harmonious connection between inner and outer beauty," and harnessing the power of Greek superfoods to make the ultimate skin-care essentials.

So, how can you add blue-zone ingredients not just to your fridge, but to your skin-care shelf? Here's what to know about building your own glow-boosting sustainable-beauty collection.

Find out what to look for when curating your Mediterranean sustainable beauty routine below.

Make superfood ingredients the star of the show

Greece's blue-zone principles are all rooted in one thing: the Mediterranean diet. So it's no surprise that Mediterranean beauty focuses on the same longevity-linked ingredients. "We rely on Greek natural ingredients, on our traditions, on century old Greek superfoods that proved to be ultimate skin superfoods," says Korres. "We translate the above into science and deliver it back in formulas with specific benefits."

Top of that list are olive oil, yogurt, and grapes. "Greek olive oil—with over 200 different antioxidant and nourishing compounds—is one of nature’s greatest treasures," says Korres. “We transformed extra virgin olive oil, the essence of Mediterranean diet, into a skin-care collection delivering an instant vitality boost for healthier, more resilient skin." KORRES works with a head agriculturist—yes, that's a real role at the beauty brand—to source the purest ingredients from local farmers. Here's why that matters: "Our rare early harvest olive oil originates from a family-owned olive grove in the Cretan village of Zounaki," explains Korres. "Crete has the ideal combination of microclimate, moisture, and temperature conditions for superior olive oil production."

If you’re wondering how yogurt and grapes fit into the mix, Korres puts it into context: Greek yogurt is super concentrated—with double the protein content of other types of yogurt due to the specific straining process—to provide deep moisture. Meanwhile, grapes harvested off of the Aegean Sea are filled with polyphenols to further quench and nourish the skin. These ingredients weave into a silky blend that pepper KORRES products, such as Pure Greek Olive 3-In-1 Nourishing Oil, Seed-to-Skin Kit (available while supplies last), and Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream.

Look for full-circle sustainability practices

"Our purchases can have an impact," says Korres. "On us, on the communities, on nature." To that end, the brand employs the Full Circle™ process, which includes six steps: soil (how the ingredients are grown), extraction (how they are processed, including zero-waste methods), molecular (how the nutrients are cultivated and preserved), formulation (how the cruelty-free blends come together), design (how they're packaged), and recycle (how materials are reused—the brand has collected over 25,000 pieces of plastic since 2021 to do just that).

“We take full ownership for every product’s journey from seed to skin and back,” says Korres. “From partnering directly with farmers to source organic ingredients, to ensuring our formulations use the zero-waste extraction process—like returning unused plant materials to the soil for compost—and creating sustainable packaging.” For example, 100 percent of the Seed-to-Skin Kit (which is only available for a limited time) and Santorini Grape Poreless Skin Cream are recyclable (yep, really). Meanwhile, over a thousand Greek farming families produce all of the brand's plant-based, organic ingredients.

"To us, beauty has something of Ancient Greek wisdom in it," says Korres. "It’s all about loving yourself and the world around you." You (and the planet) are totally glowing.

Thinking of adding Mediterranean beauty to your regimen? Well+Good readers can score 20 percent off with the code WG20 (until 12/31).

Top photo: Getty Images/Brooke Pifer and Well+Good Creative

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Well+Good
Well+Good

6K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Well+Good

Here’s How Each of the Zodiac Signs Fights and Then Resolves Conflict

Whether it's in your personal, professional, or romantic life, conflict is pretty much inevitable. And because a person's astrological sign can be telling about their personality traits, learning how the zodiac signs fight can help inform a solid strategy for resolving any conflicts that present. According to astrologers, checking out...
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

How Often Should You Wash Your Bathroom Hand Towels? A Microbiologist and Cleaning Pro Weigh In

Upon quick thought, it’s easy to justify rarely washing your bathroom hand towels. After all, they tend to be far from food or dirt, and they're generally used to dry clean things, like a just-washed face or hand. Perhaps you're one to rationalize that “it’s just my germs, anyway,” if your hand towel isn't being shared. But, if you dig deeper, you’ll find that regardless of how many people use it and for which body parts, hand towels can most definitely be a breeding grounds for bacteria—and you should know some details about this when considering how often to wash hand towels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Well+Good

I’m a Psychotherapist, and Here Are 4 Ways Positive Selfishness Can Actually Improve Relationships

As a feminist psychotherapist who specializes in modern love, I support individuals and couples in finding the line between independence and interdependence. Romantic ideology often spells that togetherness is the key building block to a strong connection, which can force many to choose connection over the desire to act in accordance with their authentic desires. But, as relationship expert Esther Perel believes, there's a need for both togetherness and separateness in a healthy relationship, which means there is certainly room for honoring desires that skew selfish.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Hotspot#On Beauty#Greek
TravelNoire

Living On A Cruise Ship Is The New Wave, Here's What To Know

Social isolation boosted the search for a better quality of life and established the remote work model, which allowed people to be productive anywhere in the world. To take advantage of this trend, Storylines is launching a set of luxury residential cruise ships, offering a “more affordable” opportunity of living on a cruise ship for an extended period of time— or even permanently.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Depressing photos of crumbling bars and deserted streets show how far Bali still has to go before it's back to being the vibrant holiday island Aussies love

Travellers who have ventured back to Bali to re-live memories of the island loved by Australians for decades have been left stunned by the pandemic's impacts on the area. Indonesia has lifted quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated visitors, ending two years of the border being closed, and Australian tourists wasted no time returning to the island's shorelines.
WORLD
The Points Guy

Avoid these 10 mistakes when booking cruise shore excursions

Cruise lines offer shore excursions for your convenience. Instead of spending hours reading up on a port, crafting the perfect eight-hour activity schedule or researching local tour guides, you can simply choose from a list of curated tour options. Easy peasy … except you can still screw it up.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Longevity
Well+Good

The Luckiest Day of 2022, Astrologically Speaking, Comes in April—Here’s What Each Sign Can Expect

You wouldn’t be wrong to assume we’ve endured a few tough blows, cosmically speaking, in recent years. The outlook for 2020, amid the Saturn-Pluto conjunction, was mainly uncomfortable and chaotic, while 2021 and its Saturn-Uranus squares brought disruptions and restructuring energy. But into 2022, the cosmic forecast is brighter, in large part thanks to the movements of Jupiter and Venus, which coincide to bring the luckiest day in 2022. And good news: It's happening within the month.
ASTRONOMY
Thrillist

This Sleepy Caribbean Island Has Hidden Beaches and the Bluest Water

Once your flight descends over the Turks & Caicos islands, the first thing you’ll notice is the brilliant, blue Gatorade-colored water that encircles the land masses. There’s no seawater quite like Turks water. Most of the islands are framed by white limestone, and there’s no murky runoff from volcanoes, mountains, or rivers, so the oceans keep their brilliant blues. That's also partly why you'll find the world’s third largest barrier reef here. The intricate and colorful underwater landscape makes for awe-inspiring snorkeling and diving opportunities.
TRAVEL
realitytitbit.com

Meet the new crew setting sail on Below Deck Down Under

The TV gods have answered our prayers and have decided to launch a brand new series of Below Deck, but this time we are headed across the globe to Australia for Below Deck Down Under. Bravo have promised us more crazy guests, more drama and much more fun with the new season starting on March 18 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Well+Good

One of the Best Ways To Strengthen Muscles While You Walk Is Adding Weights—Pros Love the Kind You Can Wear

Gone are the days of the clunky, vintage, not-so-chic ankle or wrist weights weighing you down while you try to work some strength training into your walk (looking at you, '80s Jazzercise-style clunkers!). Adding weights to your daily walk is a simple way to add resistance for a little extra toning, while also getting your steps in. But not all are created equal: Cue Bala Bangles, the safe and convenient way to wear your weights while you do cardio.
WORKOUTS
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line’s 6 Month Cruise Sells Out in 30 Minutes

A cruise line sold out their 180 day cruise in 30 minutes after cabins opened for bookings. The six month cruise will sail around the world in 2024. Oceania Cruises’ Around the World in 180 Days cruise will take place on their cruise ship Insignia. The sell-out of this cruise and the enthusiastic response to the four Asia-Pacific voyages resulted in a new single-day booking record for the cruise line that surpasses the previous record set in September 2021 by almost 12%
TRAVEL
Well+Good

How Often To Wash Your Hair in the Spring, According to a Dermatologist

Just as our skin goes through some pretty significant changes when winter thaws into spring, the same thing happens with our hair. During the colder months, less-than-optimal humidity levels make our strands extra sensitive (read: brittle and more prone to breakage), which means fewer weekly washes and more moisturizing products. But this time of year, as humidity increases, we have to switch up our shampoo routines to address the extra oils, sweat, and grime that come with warm weather.
HAIR CARE
Travel + Leisure

Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island, according to the tourism board. The decision to eliminate pre-arrival protocols was "informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts."
TRAVEL
Well+Good

The 15 Best Pregnancy-Safe Shampoos Doctors Cannot Recommend Enough

Pregnancy brings along with it a lot of unfamiliar territory, not the least of which is all of the gatekeeping you have to do for your personal care products—and this includes making your shampoos pregnancy-safe. Yes, on top of learning all that it is you need to know about becoming a parent, you must also become a cosmetic chemist and determine which beauty products you can and can’t use… at least it feels that way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy