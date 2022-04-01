ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

By Westword Staff
Westword
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is here, and the cultural scene isn't fooling around. This weekend you can eat, drink and be merry for a variety of good causes...or just for fun. Along the way, you can hear great music, and perhaps buy a piece of art or two. Keep reading for ten...

www.westword.com

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where to Get the Best Breakfast in Denver on Your Next Trip

If you are looking for a great place to eat breakfast in Denver, there are some great options. Finding the Best Breakfast In Denver Can Be A Challenge. Dining at a new place always seems like a gamble because you never know exactly what to expect and, ultimately, what you're going to get. But, the only way you're ever going to know for sure is to take the plunge and experience it for yourself. Worst case scenario is it's awful and you never go back. The best-case scenario is you discover a delightful new spot that becomes one of your favorites.
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Brunch in Denver Right Now

Patio weather or not, you can’t keep Denverites from a good brunch. We’ve got a sixth sense for bottomless mimosas, hot, fresh beignets dusted in powdered sugar, and Benedicts smothered in hollandaise sauce. And one of the many wonderful things about Denver is its variety of breakfast and brunch spots from Five Points down to South Broadway. Whether you’re putting in work on a green chile-smothered burrito or snipping away at a bacon flight, you’re in for a damn good time next Saturday or Sunday morning (or both) if you head to one of these Denver dining institutions. Just make sure you schedule ample afternoon post-brunch nap time.
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
OutThere Colorado

Popular ski run closed due to "very aggressive" moose in Colorado

Royal Elk Glade at the Beaver Creek ski resort was closed temporarily on Friday after aggressive moose activity was reported in the area, according to officials. In an interview with the Vail Daily on Friday, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek John Plack said that sightings of a moose and a calf were reported to the resort. Beaver Creek ski patrol posted a sign near the chairlift to...
Westword

Denver's Ten Most Dangerous Intersections Now

The Denver Police Department's updated list of the ten surface-street intersections with the most motor-vehicle accidents includes the sites of dozens upon dozens of crashes since the start of 2021. And all ten are located in parts of the Mile High City that still qualify as the most dangerous driving neighborhoods in early 2022.
OutThere Colorado

"Rainbow Gathering" could bring 1,000s to fragile Colorado backcountry, sparking outrage

In 2006, an estimated 15,000 members of the 'Rainbow Family' group, often described as 'hippies' and as part of a 'non-organization,' took over a large swath of land in Colorado's Routt National Forest during an illegal gathering. The same group may be coming back to the Centennial State this summer. While the annual gatherings of the Rainbow Family of the Living Light are described by some as a celebration of nature and life, others find issue with the massive crowds that the events bring to...
