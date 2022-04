A sports bar that was a staple in Albany for twenty years suddenly closed late last year and it looks like a new upscale sports bar will be opening soon. Andy's Place was located at 605 New Scotland Avenue in Albany for two decades. It was a neighborhood sports bar across from St. Peter's Hospital. It is in a building with a CVS. According to Andy's Place's Facebook page, there seemed to be a steady crowd and the last pictures were in November and December of 2021.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO