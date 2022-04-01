ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High blood triglycerides: What you need to know

 2 days ago
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Triglycerides are a type of fat that circulates in your blood. Your body makes triglycerides or gets them from the foods you eat.

Your body needs some triglycerides for good health. However, high triglycerides in your blood can raise your risk of heart disease and stroke.

High blood triglycerides are a type of lipid disorder, or dyslipidemia. This condition may occur on its own, with other lipid disorders such as high blood cholesterol or low HDL cholesterol, or as part of metabolic syndrome.

You can lower triglycerides in your blood by making heart-healthy living changes.

Certain medical conditions, genetic, lifestyle habits, and some medicines are all risk factors for high blood triglycerides. Medical conditions that may increase blood triglyceride levels include:

Diabetes

Kidney disease

Liver disease

Overweight and obesity

Thyroid disease

Sometimes the genes you Inherited can cause high blood triglyceride levels. Being physically inactive, eating foods that are high in fat and sugar, or drinking too much alcohol may increase blood triglycerides.

Some medicines used to treat breast cancer, high blood pressure, HIV, and other conditions may also raise blood triglyceride levels.

What are the symptoms?

High blood triglycerides usually do not cause any symptoms. Untreated or uncontrolled high blood triglyceride levels may increase your risk of serious complications such as coronary heart disease and stroke.

Very high blood triglycerides can raise the risk of acute pancreatitis, or inflammation of the pancreas that causes severe pain in the abdomen.

What are normal triglyceride levels?

Your doctor may diagnose you with high blood triglycerides if your fasting blood triglyceride levels are consistently 150 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) or higher.

Normal fasting blood triglyceride levels are:

Lower than 75 mg/dL for children under the age of 10

Lower than 90 mg/dL for children ages 10 and older and adults

Talk to your doctor about what your numbers mean for you.

How can you lower triglyceride levels?

If you are diagnosed with high blood triglycerides, your doctor may first recommend that you adopt heart-healthy lifestyle changes. These may include:

Choosing heart-healthy foods and limiting alcohol, added sugars, and foods high in saturated fat

Getting regular physical activity

Quitting smoking

Aiming for a healthy weight

Getting enough good quality sleep

Managing stress

If you care about heart health, please read studies about eating this fruit could improve your heart health, and this inexpensive drug combo can protect your heart health, prevent stroke.

For more information about blood pressure, please see recent studies that dairy food could help lower the risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and results showing blood pressure drops 14 years before death.

Source: National Heart Lung and Blood Institute

Comments / 0

