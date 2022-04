The Government has set out an action plan to tackle racial inequality and address mistrust by levelling up opportunities and “countering the pessimism that often prevails in debates about race in the UK”.Lack of opportunity should not be seen “solely through the prism of ethnic minority disadvantage”, according to equalities minister Kemi Badenoch in an introduction to the 97-page plan.The Inclusion Britain strategy, published on Wednesday evening, was developed in response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (Cred) last year.Among its commitments are revamping the history curriculum for schoolchildren, issuing advice to employers on...

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO