XPeng March deliveries triple, stock jumps

By Tomi Kilgore
 2 days ago
Shares of XPeng Inc. shot up 8.7% in premarket trading, boosted by the broad rally in the U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies and after the electric vehicle maker reported a tripling in March deliveries. The company said it delivered 15,414 EVs were delivered in March, up 202% from a year ago, and up 148% from February. March deliveries included a monthly record 9,183 of P7 sport sedans, 4,398 P5 family sedans and 1,833 G3 and G3i compact SUVs. For the first quarter, deliveries total 34,561 vehicles, up 159% from the same period a year ago. XPeng's stock had tumbled 45.2% year to date through Thursday, while...

