Buffalo, NY

Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall

By Joe Kirchmyer
buffaloscoop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor one night only, experience Yo-Yo Ma, one of the best-known classical musicians of our time, in his return with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. From performances in the finest halls...

