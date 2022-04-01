Yo-Yo Ma to perform at Kleinhans Music Hall

Click here to read the full article. Brandi Carlile, Brad Paisley, Billy Porter, and more will gather for a tribute concert for Paul Simon. Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon is set to take place just after the Grammys, April 6, at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. It will also feature performances from Little Big Town, Rhiannon Giddens, Dave Matthews, Angélique Kidjo, Shaggy, Irma Thomas, and Trombone Shorty. Simon will perform at the concert as well, while additional performers will be announced at a later date. Tickets for the concert will go on sale March 26...

