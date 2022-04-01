ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Merck and Ridgeback to present data showing COVID antiviral ends infectious illness more quickly than placebo

By Ciara Linnane
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0ewMeZZs00

Merck

MRK,

+1.60%

and privately held Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said Friday they will present data showing that treatment with their COVID-19 antiviral ended infectious illness more rapidly than placebo in a late-stage trial. Data on the treatment, called molnupiravir in the U.S., will be presented at the 2022 European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, the companies said in a joint statement. The Food and Drug Administration granted authorization to molnupiravir in December along with an antiviral developed by Pfizer Inc.

PFE,

-0.71%

, although it said molnupiravir should only be used if there are no other treatment options available. That was after the Pfizer pill was found to cut the risk of severe disease by 88%, far more than the 30% shown by molnupiravir. Merck and Ridgeback said the data are the final analyses evaluating outcomes throughout and following a five-day course as part of a Phase 3 trial called MOVe-OUT. Merck shares were down 0.4% premarke but have gained 12% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.09%

has gained 13%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Antiviral#Merck Mrk#1 60#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Pfizer Inc#Pfe#Molnupiravir#Spx
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PennLive.com

Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be more effective than previously believed, new data suggests

According to new data, health experts, as well as the public in general, may have “underestimated” the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The new study was published in the JAMA Network Open medical journal, and it found the vaccine was not only effective but durable. This is despite the surge of Delta variant Covid-19-related cases, CNN reported.
INDUSTRY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Announces New Recall For At-Home Tests

Federal health officials are cautioning Americans not to use a specific COVID-19 at-home testing kit that has not been approved or authorized by medical authorities. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are advising against the use of the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test because they have not been cleared for use.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Microbiology
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WebMD

If You've Never Had COVID, Should You Relax or Worry?

March 9, 2022 -- If you're among those people in the United States who never had COVID-19, how should you think about your risk?. According to the CDC, more than half the people in the U.S. are in the never-got-COVID-19 category. The CDC estimates that by the end of January,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is Deadliest Disease In America

The list of diseases that kill Americans has been upended. In 2019, no one died from a COVID-19 infection. Since March 2020 (or perhaps a month earlier), the virus has killed almost one million people in the U.S. Additionally, medical experts believe that even if the spread of the virus is brought partially under control, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

125K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy