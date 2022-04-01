Athletics & Leisure Services April 2022 Newsletter

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Americans 50 and older to receive an additional Covid-19 booster shot. In the coming days, weeks and months, as those eligible for this extra dose decide whether to roll up their sleeves, we can expect the public chatter to take all the varied tones we’ve heard over the past two years: indignation that our health authorities dare to suggest yet another vaccine dose, delight that another vaccine dose will boost waning immunity and everything in between.

