ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Athletics & Leisure Services April 2022 Newsletter

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 2 days ago

Click on the link to view...

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre'; Russia denies this

BUCHA, Ukraine, April 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Sunday accused Russian forces of carrying out a "massacre" in the town of Bucha, while Western nations reacted to images of dead bodies there with calls for new sanctions against Moscow. Russia's defence ministry denied the Ukrainian allegations, saying footage and photographs...
POLITICS
Fox News

Tiger Woods heading to Augusta, says playing in 2022 Masters a 'game-time decision'

Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National Sunday but says his possible participation in the 2022 Masters will be a "game-time decision." The five-time champion on Sunday tweeted that he was traveling to Augusta National Golf Club to continue his "preparation and practice" amid growing speculation about him competing in the tournament, which begins Thursday.
GOLF
The Hill

One killed, 11 sent to hospital in Dallas concert shooting

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in a shooting at a concert in the Dallas, Tex. area early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said officers responded to a call about a shooting at a trail ride and concert on Sunday. Officers found the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leisure#Ashford University#Mass#Esl
Reuters

EU must discuss import ban on Russian gas, German defence minister says

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - Germany's defence minister said on Sunday that the European Union must discuss banning the import of Russian gas after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kyiv. "There has to be a response. Such crimes must not remain unanswered," the defence...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
CNN

Opinion: Why I’m getting a second booster shot

CNN — On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Americans 50 and older to receive an additional Covid-19 booster shot. In the coming days, weeks and months, as those eligible for this extra dose decide whether to roll up their sleeves, we can expect the public chatter to take all the varied tones we’ve heard over the past two years: indignation that our health authorities dare to suggest yet another vaccine dose, delight that another vaccine dose will boost waning immunity and everything in between.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy