Food Safety

RECALL: Peanut butter sold in NJ may contain metal fragments

By Eric Scott
94.5 PST
 2 days ago
The FDA has announced a recall of Skippy Peanut Butter due to potential metal contamination. The company voluntarily recalled 161,692 total pounds of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter...

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

