Lafayette, LA

Teen Wounded, Another Wanted in Lafayette Shooting

By Ian Auzenne
 2 days ago
Ian Auzenne

Lafayette police say a teenager is wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting of another teenager.

That incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Martin Luther King Drive between Hollywood Drive and Cooper Drive.

Google

Investigators say the suspect shot the victim multiple teams. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Several hours after the shooting, police went to a home to a home on Eraste Landry Road to further investigate the case. Police have not said how that home is connected to the shooting or if they made any arrests while at that home.

If you have any information about this case, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

