Scott Drive-By Shooting Suspect Arrested

Ian Auzenne

A Carencro man is facing an attempted second-degree murder charge after Scott police say he shot at another person during a road rage incident.

That drive-by shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1900 block of St. Mary Street, near the roundabout and Interstate 10.

According to investigators, the victim flagged down officers and told them the driver of a white pickup truck shot at him. The driver, investigators say, shot at the victim twice. One of the bullets hit the side door of the victim's vehicle, causing bullet fragments to hit the victim.

Although the suspect drove away from the scene, investigators were able to find him thanks to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Real Time Camera Center. The video evidence helped investigators identify the truck and develop Sean Lee Richard as a suspect. Authorities later found Richard, 25, at a convenience store on Veteran's Drive in Carencro. Authorities arrested Richard without incident.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office

Investigators say they found a handgun, a shotgun, and ammunition in Richard's truck. Investigators say they also found weed and drug paraphernalia in the truck. Richard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on $91,000 bond. Richard has since posted bond and is no longer in custody.

