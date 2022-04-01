ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy to name ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28omzw_0ewMXo2g00

( The Hill ) – The U.S. Navy will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.

The T-AO 212 replenishment oiler will be referred to as the USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg .

“As we close out women’s history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg . She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women’s rights and gender equality,” Del Toro announced .

“As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy,” he continued, adding that Ginsburg was “instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts.”

Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court and was well known for her advocacy for women’s rights in cases such as United States v. Virginia, which ruled that it was unconstitutional for the Virginia Military Institute to bar women from admissions.

Her daughter, Jane Ginsburg, will be the sponsor of the new ship, according to Del Toro.

Naval ships are regularly named after significant public figures. The lead ship of the eight T-AOs is named after former Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died in 2020.

T-AO fleet oilers, which primarily serve to transport fuel, have the capacity to carry up to 162,000 barrels of oil each.

The ships, designed by General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Company, stretch to 742 feet and possess double hulls to protect against oil spills. They can reach a speed of 20 knots.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News

11K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Navy Times

Navy accepts future attack sub Montana, dock ship Fort Lauderdale

The Navy has accepted delivery of two future ships: the fast-attack submarine Montana and the amphibious transport dock ship Fort Lauderdale. Huntington Ingalls Industries delivered the Montana March 12. Its sea trials, which concluded in February, included submerging the submarine for the first time and completing high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.
MONTANA STATE
Washingtonian.com

Opera Star Denyce Graves on Her Decades-Long Friendship With Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“It was 1991. She had come to a performance of Rigoletto, and I was singing the role of Maddalena. Martin Feinstein [then director of the Washington National Opera] brought her backstage to meet the artists. It was my birthday, and she was so kind. It wasn’t until much later, when President Clinton was nominating her to the Supreme Court, that I said, ‘Oh, I think that’s the woman I met.’ She was always at the opera—I always encountered her there. She was always at the galas for the operas or other organizations like Wolf Trap. I [came to] consider her a personal friend.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CBS News

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas, says she went to January 6 rally before Capitol assault

Washington — Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist who is married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, revealed in a new interview that she attended the January 6, 2021, rally outside the White House that occurred before a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters descended on the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the joint session of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley says it is 'misogynistic' to suggest Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from January 6 cases over wife Ginni's texts because she is an 'independent, adult woman'

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said Monday it was 'misogynistic' to call on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse himself in cases related to Jan. 6 or the 2024 election over his wife's election fraud claims. 'She's an independent, adult woman, it just seems a little strange to me all...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Discrimination#Bader#United States V Virginia#The U S Navy#Usns#The U S Supreme Court#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy