Jill Zarin wishes she made more money during her early days on ‘RHONY’

By Evan Real
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
"Real Housewives of New York City" alum Jill Zarin reflects on her reality TV journey in a cover story interview with New You Magazine.

She knows her worth now.

Page Six has an exclusive first look at Jill Zarin’s cover story for New You magazine’s Spring 2022 digital issue, in which the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum says she wishes she had made more money during her early days on the Bravo reality show.

“I wish I would have made the money I would make now because we were pioneers back then,” the veteran star tells New You. “I self-named myself ‘No. 6’ because, according to my records, I’m the sixth ‘Housewife’ to have been hired by Bravo.”

Zarin, 58, originated “RHONY” in 2008 alongside Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Alex McCord and Bethenny Frankel.

More than a decade following her departure from the show after Season 4, Andy Cohen has announced plans to reboot the show with an entire new cast — along with a second “Legacy” series that will feature OG stars.

Zarin (second from left) originated “RHONY” in 2008 alongside Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel and Alex McCord.

“It feels good to start something,” says Zarin, who has already expressed her desire to reclaim her golden apple — and maybe a bigger salary — in an Instagram comment to Cohen, 53.

In the meantime, the Zarin Fabrics owner is preparing to make her reality TV comeback on Season 2 of Peacock’s “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” spin-off.

Zarin says she wishes she had made more money during her early days on Bravo.

The show also stars “Real Housewives” alums Dorinda Medley (“New York City”), Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille (“Atlanta”), Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson (“Orange County”) and Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville (“Beverly Hills”).

“I’m still a big fan of the franchise,” Zarin says, adding that she is thrilled for fans to see her on “RHUGT” when it potentially begins streaming in “late spring-early summer.”

Zarin has expressed interest in joining the forthcoming “RHONY: Legacy” series.

Additionally, she is focused on expanding her lifestyle brand, Jill & Ally, with 29-year-old daughter Ally Shapiro.

“I think it’s really important that you set expectations and goals. It’s an evolution,” says the Manhattanite, who shares Ally with ex-husband Steven Shapiro. “There’s no one answer. But like any brand, I’d love to be a household name in the global picture.”

Zarin elaborates, “We started as a mask company; then we came up with our candles. Not just any candles but crystal manifestation candles because that’s what’s needed in the universe right now.”

Zarin runs her lifestyle brand, Jill & Ally, alongside daughter Ally Shapiro, 29.

The entrepreneur says that while money used to motivate most of her business decisions, her ability to help others has been her guiding light as of late.

“Although money used to motivate me,” she says, “I don’t think that motivates me as much as personal satisfaction and helping others.”

