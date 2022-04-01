ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Our Neighborhood on Friday

By Julie Laakko Swanson
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 2 days ago
Friday, April 1

Fish Fry Every Friday

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two pieces of cod or one catfish filet and sides. 618-656-9774

Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dine-in and carryout options. 618-656-5051

Knights of Columbus Fish

4:30-7 p.m. at The Knights of Columbus at Rt. 143, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. For call in orders the phone number is 656-4985. Carryout or inside seating is available. Menu consists of cod, catfish, shrimp and a variety of sides. There is also a children's menu.

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Book Sale

9 a.m. - noon at Tri Township Library, 209 South Main, Troy. Book donations are accepted during the book sale and on Tuesdays from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. The book sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Masks are required at the Book Sale.

Saturday, April 2

Smash Bros. Showdown

1-4 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Enter the tournament to test your Super Smash Bros. skills against opponents on the Nintendo Switch. There can only be one winner, will it be you? Registration Required.

Rummage Sale

7 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Edwardsville Moose Lodge at 7371 Marine Road, Rt. 143.

The Illinois Nut Tree Association Meeting

10 a.m. at 6801 Strieker Road, Aviston. Registration from 9-10 a.m. Open to members and interested public. Speaker Elizabeth Wahle, Illinois State Horticulturist. Donuts and coffee will be available during registration. Sandwich, chips and a cookie served at noon by the organization. Freebie and attendance prize items included. For more information call 618-594-4122 or email vosspecans@hotmail.com.

Smash Bros. Showdown

1-4 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Enter the tournament to test your Super Smash Bros. skills against opponents on the Nintendo Switch. Registration Required.

Let’s Get Crafty

9 a.m. at the Glen Carbon library. Join the Glen Carbon library on their Facebook and YouTube pages for virtual craft time. Reserve a bag of craft supplies to pick up from the library or use items you have at home to follow along with the tutorial. Craft bags will be available for pick up Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. Any unclaimed craft bags will be placed out for other families on Monday.

Tech Play Day

1 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library. Practice flying their mini drones and play minigolf with Spheros. Learn how you can submit an object for printing using the new 3D Printer and watch it in action as they print an object. This program is for families with kids in grades 3 and up.

Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga

9:30 a.m. at Glen Carbon Library via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join in for an energizing session of yoga. Space is limited. Requires Registration. To register call 288-1212, register at the Help Desk or go online to www.glencarbonlibrary.org .

Sunday, April 3

Chicken Dinner

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Edwardsville Moose Lodge at 7371 Marine Road, Rt. 143. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Dine-in dinner includes all you can eat chicken as well as mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, salad, tea and coffee. Carry-out also available for ½ chicken and sides. 656-5056.

Monday, April 4

Bingo Every Monday

7 p.m. at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Features 21 games including Racehorse, Bonanza, Ed’s Lucky Number, Lightning Round and $500 Cover All. Food and drinks are available.

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. The NAACP Madison Branch in Venice is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 testing to the general public through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

A Plethora of Pens

6:30 p.m. at Glen Carbon Library. This is an open group, walk-ins are welcome, all writing levels and all genres. Different topics every month. This is NOT a critique group, although there are occasional group crits, mostly to improve the ability to critique others. No registration required

Tuesday, April 5

National Library Week: Breakfast Book Browse

9-11 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. 16+. Visit the Rotunda to see the library staff’s “all time favorite” book recommendations. While you browse, enjoy complimentary pastry and coffee or tea.

Cribbage Club

6 p.m. at Camelot Bowling Alley, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Beginners welcome, free to attend. Contact Phil (618) 288-7910 or Susan at (618) 978-1664 for more information.

Pasta Dinner Every Tuesday

3-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. Edwardsville. Pasta of the week served with salad. 618-656-9774

Toddler Time

10 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Ages 0-2. They’ve got the books, bops and bubbles. Bring your babies and toddlers to share stories and songs with Miss Kristen and all the Story Time friends. Registration Required.

Teen Game Night

6-7 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Grades 6-12. Game Night is back every week. Go on a quest with fellow players in Dungeons & Dragons or choose from a variety of board games to play with friends.

Southern Illinois PAL

7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Southern Illinois Parents of Addicted Loved Ones group meets each week to provide hope through education and support. For parents and loved ones over the age of 18 who have someone in their life who is struggling with or recovering from substance use. PAL respects anonymity and is free of charge. Contact Craig at 618-567-6095 to receive the link for the Zoom meeting or for questions. More information can be found at www.palgroup.org .

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Wednesday, April 6

Food on the Move

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at New Shining Light HDNC at 740 Broadway Ave., Venice. Free food distribution. Snap support and referrals provided.

Red Cross Blood Drive

1-6 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church at 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsvillle. To sign up go to redcrossblood.org and look for the drive date and location or contact Michelle Babb at michellebabb@thenewstjohns.com or 618-656-1853.

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. The NAACP Madison Branch in Venice is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 testing to the general public through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Thursday, April 7

National Library Week: Congratulations, You are a Library Lover

All day at the Edwardsville Public Library. Libraries are a reflection of the people who use and enjoy them, so stop by Edwardsville Public Library for a complementary cookie and a sticker proclaiming your love of libraries.

NAMI Meeting

7-8:30 p.m via Zoom. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) family support meetings may also be in person. To receive the link for a Zoom meeting or address for an in-person meeting contact Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net.

Preschooler Story Time

10 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S Kansas St. If you’re ready for a story, clap your hands. Ms. Megan will be sharing fun tales & tunes, and don’t forget, bubbles. Ages three - five. Registration required.

Chicken Dinner Every Thursday

4-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two or four pieces of chicken and vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit. 618-656-9774

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

PFLAG Edwardsville Meeting

7-8:30 p.m. at Rainbow House on Main, 808 North Main Street, Edwardsville. PLFAG offers support, education and advocacy for LGBTQ people and their allies. Contact Amy for more information at (618)977-5078 or pflagedwardsville@outlook.com.

Friday, April 8

Fish Fry Every Friday

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two pieces of cod or one catfish filet and sides. 618-656-9774

Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dine-in and carryout options. 618-656-5051

Knights of Columbus Fish

4:30-7 p.m. at The Knights of Columbus at Rt. 143, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. For call in orders the phone number is 656-4985. Carryout or inside seating is available. Menu consists of cod, catfish, shrimp and a variety of sides. There is also a children's menu.

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Saturday, April 9

Virtual Saturday Morning Yoga

9:30 a.m. at Glen Carbon Library via Zoom. Get fit and healthy when you join in for an energizing session of yoga. Space is limited. Requires Registration. To register call 288-1212, register at the Help Desk or go online to www.glencarbonlibrary.org .

Saturday Story Time

10 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Can't make it to story time during the week? Join the library on a Saturday morning for fun stories, songs and bubbles. This program will be geared toward preschool age, but everyone is welcome.

National Library Week: Kids’ Story Time & Party on the Patio

10-11:30 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Kids and their caregivers are invited to join in for a story and then venture out on the newly updated patio for games, activities & treats, weather permitting.

Monday, April 11

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. The NAACP Madison Branch in Venice is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 testing to the general public through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Tuesday, April 12

Trees Forever

6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Blvd., Alton. Dinner and speaker meet and greet at 5 p.m. Learn about the benefits of urban trees in small municipalities from Emily Ehley, Southern Illinois Field Coordinator for the "Trees Forever" program, supported by the National Forest Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. To register to attend, either in-person or via Zoom, RSVP via https://bit.ly/PPGApril. If you have questions, please contact Chris Krusa at 410-490-5024.

Cribbage Club

6 p.m. at Camelot Bowling Alley, 801 Beltline Road, Collinsville. Beginners welcome, free to attend. Contact Phil (618) 288-7910 or Susan at (618) 978-1664 for more information.

Pasta Dinner Every Tuesday

3-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. Edwardsville. Pasta of the week served with salad. 618-656-9774

Toddler Time

10 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Ages 0-2. They’ve got the books, bops and bubbles. Bring your babies and toddlers to share stories and songs with Miss Kristen and all the Story Time friends. Registration Required.

Teen Game Night

6-7 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library. Grades 6-12. Game Night is back every week. Go on a quest with fellow players in Dungeons & Dragons or choose from a variety of board games to play with friends.

Southern Illinois PAL

7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The Southern Illinois Parents of Addicted Loved Ones group meets each week to provide hope through education and support. For parents and loved ones over the age of 18 who have someone in their life who is struggling with or recovering from substance use. PAL respects anonymity and is free of charge. Contact Craig at 618-567-6095 to receive the link for the Zoom meeting or for questions. More information can be found at www.palgroup.org .

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Wednesday, April 13

Free COVID-19 Testing

9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Tyrone Echols Senior Center, 1302 Klein Avenue, Venice, in Madison County. The NAACP Madison Branch in Venice is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 testing to the general public through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and SHIELD Illinois. Members of the community can go to Portal.shieldillinois.com to register and make an appointment.

Thursday, April 14

NAMI Meeting

7-8:30 p.m via Zoom. The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois (NAMI SWI) family support meetings may also be in person. To receive the link for a Zoom meeting or address for an in-person meeting contact Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net.

Preschooler Story Time

10 a.m. at the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 S Kansas St. If you’re ready for a story, clap your hands. Ms. Megan will be sharing fun tales & tunes, and don’t forget, bubbles. Ages three - five. Registration required.

Chicken Dinner Every Thursday

4-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two or four pieces of chicken and vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy and a biscuit. 618-656-9774

Friday, April 15

Fish Fry Every Friday

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dine-in or Carryout at the Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, 58 South State Rt. 157, Edwardsville. Two pieces of cod or one catfish filet and sides. 618-656-9774

Fish Fry

4:30-8 p.m. at the Edwardsville Moose, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. Dine-in and carryout options. 618-656-5051

Knights of Columbus Fish

4:30-7 p.m. at The Knights of Columbus at Rt. 143, 7132 Marine Road, Edwardsville. For call in orders the phone number is 656-4985. Carryout or inside seating is available. Menu consists of cod, catfish, shrimp and a variety of sides. There is also a children's menu.

Ongoing Events

Al-Anon

For information call 618-463-2429. For more information, visit SIAFG.org and District-18.org.

Youth Take Home Crafts

Pick up a take-home craft bag at the Edwardsville Public Library with all the materials to make the project. A new craft will be available each month at the Youth Desk.

