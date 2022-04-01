ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, FL

Florida’s Seven Mile Bridge to close for annual footrace

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcQaK_0ewMSpQi00

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — The Seven Mile Bridge will close temporarily to vehicle traffic early Saturday for an annual footrace over the convergence of the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Monroe County deputies will stop traffic from 6-9 a.m. for the Seven Mile Bridge Run. The bridge the longest of 42 spans over water that help to comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.

The race will being at 6:45 a.m. and go from a west-to-east direction, starting on the Lower Keys side of the bridge and finishing in Marathon.

The contest is among the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, typically filling all 1,500 participant slots within minutes of online registration opening.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers

7K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
WESH

Free Fall manufacturer said there was 'no need' for seat belt on ride

ORLANDO, Fla. — Different groups of people have been inspecting the Free Fall ride since last week's accident that claimed the life of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson. As WESH 2 Investigates previously reported, the seat where he was sitting, was found with the shoulder harness "still in a down and locked position when the ride stopped." But ride experts we talked with say, it's likely the harness opened, and then snapped back into a closed position.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
MLive

Ramp to U.S. 127 closing for bridge demolition

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – An M-50 ramp to U.S. 127 in Jackson County is closing so a bridge can be demolished. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the M-50 ramp to northbound U.S. 127 and northbound U.S. 127 Business Route/M-50 near Vandercook Lake to demolish the U.S.127 bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Father of teenager who fell to death at Orlando theme park questions why ride went ahead

A father of a teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride has said he wants answers as to why his son was allowed on the attraction.Tyre Sampson, 14, from St Louis, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football programme.He fell out of the restraints of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and was rushed to hospital, where he died on Thursday night. The teenager boarded the ride with two friends, but began to feel uneasy as the ride was climbing to its highest point. Speaking days after his death,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seven Mile Bridge#Florida Keys#Atlantic Ocean#Gulf Of Mexico#Ap
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘I killed a lady on the bridge’: Details emerge about woman's fatal plunge on Florida drawbridge

As a 79-year-old woman lost her grip and plunged from a rising drawbridge, the bridge tender now charged in her death appeared to be oblivious to the chaos right outside her window. She was texting with her supervisor about somebody having a case of pink eye. Other text messages reveal that the bridge tender was told what to reveal to police about the tragedy — and then to delete the ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Disney Employees Among Those Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Bust

No. 1 - One man was killed and another was critically injured after they were shot while riding in a car on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Wednesday. The shooting happened near a ramp to Okeechobee Road from the northbound lanes of the expressway. Florida Highway Patrol officials said a red Nissan sedan was on the expressway when someone shot at it, hitting the driver and passenger. After the shooting the car collided into a concrete barrier wall, officials said. Footage showed the sedan at the scene with what appeared to be multiple bullet holes. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said one man who was in his 20s and was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man who was driving was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.
FLORIDA STATE
WQAD

Structural concerns force Davenport bridge to close

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport bridge has been shut down after concerns over its condition. The bridge is on North Utah Avenue over Duck Creek near Emeis Park in the northwest part of Davenport. Crews are looking into the structural integrity of the bridge. Drivers must take an alternate...
DAVENPORT, IA
TheWrap

Disney Imagineers Demand Halt of Mass Move to Florida After ’Don’t Say Gay’ Blow-Up (Exclusive)

The creative team, which includes a major LGBTQ community, had been instructed to move to Florida, retire or quit. In the wake of the controversy at Disney over its response to Florida’s ”Don’t Say Gay” bill, a group of Imagineers — the legendary creative team behind theme parks, attractions, cruise ships and retail outposts — have asked embattled CEO Bob Chapek to reverse a decision to move their entire division to Florida, a move they consider unreasonable given what they have called the state’s “hateful legislation.”
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian Closes SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed a pedestrian along the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Hollywood. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the crash took place near the exit to Hollywood Boulevard just after 3 a.m. The pedestrian, who was not identified, was confirmed dead at the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy