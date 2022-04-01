ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Nate Than Ever’ is a heartfelt movie about finding yourself

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Disney+ film Better Nate Than Ever is about a musical theater loving teen who is trying to live out his dream of someday being on Broadway. Nate, the main character of the film -- played by Rueby Wood -- is also gay, and writer/director Tim Federle tells ABC Audio...

DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Often Got Annoyed At ‘Little House’ Co-Star Katherine MacGregor

Michael Landon wasn’t just the star of Little House on the Prairie, but the creator, director, and producer of the show. His former co-stars have said that he could be quite controlling and didn’t really like when the stars took their own liberties with the script. One person who often did that was Katherine MacGregor, who played the snobby store owner Harriet Oleson.
Deadline

Mo’Nique & Lee Daniels Patch ‘Precious’ Feud; She’ll Replace Octavia Spencer In Netflix Thriller ‘Demon House’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After not speaking for 13 years, Oscar-winning Precious star Mo’Nique has been set by that film’s director Lee Daniels to replace Octavia Spencer in Demon House, an exorcism film package that Netflix acquired after a brisk auction in January. Spencer had to bow out of the star-studded film because of a scheduling conflict with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told. Mo’Nique, who last worked with Daniels in the celebrated 2009 film Precious that brought her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, will take over the role of a social worker who...
Lisa Kudrow
The Independent

Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey looked to ‘toxic’ men like Mr Darcy and Heathcliff for inspiration on season 2

Jonathan Bailey used “toxic” male characters like Heathcliff and Mr Darcy as inspiration for his Bridgerton character.While season one of the Netflix series was all about Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), season two focuses on Bailey’s Anthony and his quest to find a wife in order to look after his family.Anthony finds himself in a love triangle alongside two sisters who have just joined English high society, the sweet Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) and her fiery older sister Kate (Simone Ashley).“I’d read the book so I knew my character, Anthony, would have a lot of stuff to deal with and...
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
Upworthy

95-year-old grandma and her grandson have the most fun dressing up in hilarious costumes

Ross Smith was in college at the University of Dayton when he first started putting out content in the form of six-second videos on Vine. Although he amassed a sizable following on his own, one particular video featuring his grandmother, Pauline "Granny" Kana, hit all the right notes for internet users. The pair was comedic gold and soon became a notable name in social media circles. "My brand just turned into me and Granny taking over the world," Smith told CNBC. Today, Ross and Granny have over 2.6 million followers on Instagram and a whopping 11 million on Facebook.
Primetimer

Bruce Willis exhibited signs of declining cognitive state in recent years, including an allegation he accidentally fired a prop gun in Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's direction

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
