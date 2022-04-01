ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

1 student sent to hospital, 1 in custody after pencil stabbing at Gwinnett high school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Mountain View High School

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A fight and stabbing at a Gwinnett County high school ended with one student sent to the hospital and another student placed into custody.

Mountain View High School Principal Keith Chaney sent a letter to parents Thursday afternoon explaining what happened.

The letter stated that two freshmen students started to fight around 1 p.m. One of the students grabbed a pencil and stabbed the other several times with it.

School resource officers took the student with the pencil into custody. The other student was taken to the hospital, but expected to be OK.

The principal said both will be disciplined and the student with the pencil will face criminal charges.

“Fighting is a violation of the school district’s disciplinary code and will not be tolerated. Students who engage in fighting, use weapons and/or use objects as weapons will face school disciplinary consequences and criminal charges,” Chaney wrote.

Video of the school fight has also been circulating on social media accounts. The school said it has told students to erase the videos. The principal said anyone who continues to share it could also be disciplined.

The school plans to have extra school resource officers and grief counselors on campus Friday.

“In an abundance of caution, grief counselors will be available Friday to support students who may feel uneasy after watching the fight and seeing their classmate’s blood on the floor.”

Chaney encouraged parents to have conversations with their students that violence and bad behavior have no place in the Mountain View community.

