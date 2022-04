NO SHELTER is a monthly series from MLK50 housing reporter Jacob Steimer, interviewing Memphians who either lack access to housing or previously did. Although the numbers are difficult to track, the Community Alliance for the Homeless estimates that on a given night in 2021, about 200 people were unsheltered in Shelby County. The monthly Q&As will introduce readers to neighbors they may not talk to otherwise and, perhaps, create a path to improving the way the city cares for these vulnerable people. It is written with the belief that all people are created equal — whether or not they’re treated that way. The conversations are edited for brevity and clarity.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO