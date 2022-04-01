Colorado could see $43M more for air-quality monitoring, electric lawn equipment rebates

The Colorado Air Monitoring Mobile Lab, or CAMML, measures air quality along the Front Range in this undated photo. (CDPHE)

As part of next year’s budget, state lawmakers advanced a $66 million funding increase for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including a sizable investment in air-quality programs.

The $43.4 million in new air-quality funding approved by the Joint Budget Committee and House lawmakers would mostly go toward the Department of Public Health and Environment’s challenged Air Pollution Control Division. The division’s budget is set to double next year, and it could gain 83 new full-time positions.

Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, requested the “air quality transformation” investments as the Environmental Protection Agency is expected to downgrade the Denver metro and North Front Range area from a “serious” to “severe” violator of health standards for ground-level ozone. Emissions from sources like oil and gas facilities and gas-powered lawnmowers mix with sunlight to produce ozone, which can cause asthma, heart disease and other health issues.

The new funding would go to improve air-quality monitoring and provide rebates for electric lawn equipment — easy targets for Republican state representatives supporting budget amendments to redirect funding away from Democrats’ priorities. An amendment sponsored by Rep. Andy Pico of Colorado Springs would have completely scrapped the new funding for air quality programs.

“What we have is some of the best air quality in the world,” Pico argued Wednesday on the House floor. “These air-quality measures will take a look at point sources within the state … but the triggering mechanism is from out-of-state sources.” He mentioned China and California. Notably, however, research has identified many in-state emissions sources.

“It doesn’t matter where it came from,” contested Rep. Matt Gray, a Broomfield Democrat. “What matters is how your lungs are doing because of the air quality.”

Despite generating some spirited debate, Pico’s amendment failed on a party-line vote of 42-22 in the Democrat-led House of Representatives. Just one Republican, Rep. Colin Larson of Littleton, voted to oppose scrapping the $43.4 million in new air-quality funding.

The budget bill was approved in the House on Thursday. Next week, it heads to the Senate, where Democrats also hold the majority.

CDPHE cash fund revenue grows

While Polis had originally sought $52 million over two years for improving air quality, Joint Budget Committee members ultimately approved about $9 million less but condensed it into one year. More legislation will be required next session to keep the programs in place.

All of the new, one-time funding heading to CDPHE for air-quality programs comes from the state’s general fund. Comprising mostly revenue from sales taxes and income taxes, the general fund is where lawmakers have the most control over state spending.

But cash funds, which contain proceeds from fines and fees, also play a role in the proposed 9% increase for CDPHE’s budget. For one, the department’s share of tobacco-related cash funds is expected to grow $12.6 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Voters approved Proposition EE in 2020 to impose new taxes on cigarettes and vaping products to fund public education, housing and other state and local programs. Within CDPHE, the taxes go toward department-managed tobacco cessation, education and prevention.

A state law passed last year directs $4 million from another cash fund, connected with fines against nursing homes that don’t meet federal requirements, toward a grant program within CDPHE. The program can award grants to proposals that foster innovation while improving care and quality of life at nursing facilities, or that protect and support residents during emergency situations.

Lawmakers attempt to redirect other CDPHE funds

With $756 million in proposed funding next year, CDPHE has more money to spend than some other state departments.

Besides Pico’s amendment seeking to eliminate CDPHE’s funding for air quality, other attempts from lawmakers sought to redirect funding from elsewhere inside the department budget.

Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, a Commerce City Democrat, brought an amendment that would have reduced grant funding for chronic disease and cancer prevention by $150,000. Together with $6,000 taken from funding for charter schools authorized by the Charter School Institute instead of local school districts, that would have paid for an additional full-time staff person in the Department of Law to conduct pattern-or-practice investigations of police departments and government agencies. The amendment failed on a voice vote.

A separate amendment by Republican Reps. Patrick Neville of Castle Rock and Dave Williams of Colorado Springs sought to eliminate $2.5 million for the Colorado Immunization Information System within CDPHE. The system houses immunization records, making it easy for health care providers to check whether a child has been vaccinated against certain diseases and ensure they’re up-to-date on recommended vaccine dose schedules.

That amendment failed on a voice vote, too.

