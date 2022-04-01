ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia’s Warnock pushes for Senate passage

By Ariana Figueroa
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Rs4t_0ewMKlrM00

Credit: John Moore/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Thursday passed a bill on a bipartisan 232-193 vote that would limit the price of insulin, as congressional Democrats met throughout the day with health care advocates to make their case for the proposal.

Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Patty Murray of Washington state held a virtual round table with residents from their states to push for capping the cost of insulin at $35. The House bill, from Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota, includes the same limit.

Ira Katz, owner and pharmacist at Little Five Points Pharmacy in Atlanta, shows Sen. Raphael Warnock some of the medical equipment used to treat diabetes, including syringes, test strips, glucose monitors and more. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder.

“Costs for prescription drugs like insulin have skyrocketed,” Warnock said. “It’s not a mere inconvenience if you can’t have access to it. This is a life-saving drug.”

He argued that the formula for insulin was created 100 years ago, and there is no reason for the rising cost of the medicine because “we’re not talking about the cost of research and development.”

“We’re paying the cost of greed,” Warnock said.

The senators were joined by Leslie Dach, chair of the group Protect Our Care; Kevin Wren, a Type 1 diabetes patient from Washington state; and Shannon Bjorneby, from Darien, Georgia, whose son was recently diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

Murray said that she’s hoping for a bipartisan effort in the Senate to pass a bill , introduced by Warnock, to cap insulin costs. This provision was originally in the president’s “Build Back Better” social spending and climate package sent to Congress that stalled in the Senate.

Murray added that when people have to ration their insulin because it costs so much, “that is a direct threat to their health.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation, which produces research on health care policy, detailed that Medicare spending on insulin increased 840% between 2007 and 2017, or from $1.4 billion to $13.3 billion.

Wren talked about several times when he had to ration his insulin and said that the cost of his medicine was sometimes more than his rent.

“This legislation will lead people like me to choose between buying our insulin and paying for rent or buying food,” he said.

House insulin bill

Earlier Thursday, Craig and fellow Democratic Reps. Lucy McBath of Georgia and Dan Kildee of Michigan and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina held a press conference, advocating for the measure passed by the House, the “Affordable Insulin Now Act.”

U.S. Rep. Bill Posey of Florida. Credit: U.S. House of Representative.

The bill would ensure that no patient pays more than $35 per month for insulin, regardless of their insurance provider. Twelve Republicans voted with Democrats for it, including U.S. Rep. Bill Posey of Florida. His district covers a part of Central Florida on the Atlantic coast.

Other than Posey, Florida House members voted on party lines, with Republicans saying no on the bill.

Democrats Charlie Crist and Val Demings voted for the bill, and they’re running in high-stakes campaigns in Florida this year. Crist is a gubernatorial candidate  hoping to win the August primary and bump Gov. Ron DeSantis from the governor’s mansion. Demings is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who has been in office in the U.S. Senate for more than a decade.

With a significant population of 65 and older residents living in Florida, cheaper prescription drugs would appear to be a top priority. Overall, some 2.16 million people in Florida, “or 12.5% of the adult population, have diagnosed diabetes,” according to the American Diabetes Association .

DeSantis, a Republican, has been trying to get cheap Canadian drugs to Floridians since his first year in office in 2019, but there have been impediments.

On Thursday, the Florida Democratic Party criticized the 15 House Republicans who voted against the insulin bill, saying in a statement:

“Republicans have once again turned their backs on more than 2 million Floridians who cannot live without insulin to treat their diabetes. It was a no-brainer for every Florida Democrat in Congress to vote today to cap the cost of insulin for many Americans at $35 per month. But while Democrats are focused on lowering healthcare costs, Republicans’ only plan is to continue doing favors for big pharmaceutical companies.

“Make no mistake, the 15 Florida Republicans who opposed this bill today voted against helping senior citizens and working class Floridians afford necessary, life-saving drugs. Those ‘No’ votes are a slap in the face to everyone who has struggled with the high cost of insulin and other prescription drugs. The message from Republicans to those with high drug costs: You’re on your own!”

The chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Rep. Frank Pallone, said on the House floor that he wants Congress to continue working to lower the overall cost of prescription drugs, “but we cannot afford to wait any longer to address the price of insulin.”

“Today, 1 in 4 Americans who need insulin report either having cut back or skipped doses because the cost is simply too high,” the New Jersey Democrat said. “No one should have to ration their insulin to help reduce costs, risking their health and in some tragic cases, costing them their lives.”

The CDC estimates that 34.2 million people, or 10.5% of the U.S. population, has diabetes.

Florida Phoenix editor Diane Rado contributed to this report

The post Insulin price cap approved by U.S. House as Georgia’s Warnock pushes for Senate passage appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 1

Related
Florida Phoenix

Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court, she said Wednesday, becoming the first Republican to pledge her support for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer. Collins, of Maine, said in a statement Jackson had “sterling” academic and professional credentials. Collins disagreed […] The post Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The need for federal funding to address COVID-19 may be greater after lawmakers removed a $15 billion relief package from an omnibus spending bill last week, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. Amid reports of rising case levels overseas, Pelosi said the United States may need more than the amount negotiated with Republicans that congressional […] The post U.S. House speaker hints at bigger COVID aid push after $15 billion yanked from spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

2022 session is already spinning lawsuits; a conservative FL Supreme Court awaits

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the curtain dropped on a legislative session almost certain to spin off legal challenges to multiple new culture-war laws, not to mention the 15-week abortion ban, the Florida Supreme Court acquired a new chief justice. He is Carlos Muñiz, who’d been placed on the state’s highest court by Gov. Ron DeSantis soon after taking […] The post 2022 session is already spinning lawsuits; a conservative FL Supreme Court awaits appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Darien, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Patty Murray
Person
Val Demings
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Angie Craig
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Cdc#U S#The U S House#Democrats#Democratic#Georgia Recorder#Protect Our Care
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Idaho8.com

Republican donors line up behind Liz Cheney as she takes on Trump

Bobbie and Bill Kilberg were expecting a few dozen people for their fundraiser Monday for GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, an intimate cocktail party they were planning at their home in McLean, Virginia. But in the weeks since the Republican National Committee voted to censure Cheney for her involvement in the...
WYOMING STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy