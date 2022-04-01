ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend April 1-3

By Mike Soileau
 2 days ago
Can you believe that it's already April? Well, it is and it's the weekend and time to get out and do something fun after a long weekend of work. With that being said, we have another edition of things to do in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend....

92.9 THE LAKE

School Closures in Lake Charles, SWLA for Tuesday, March 22

With the possibility of strong storms moving into Louisiana through Tuesday morning, SWLA school systems have announced closures. Recently shared on KPLC 7 News:. The following parishes are closing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Additional closures will be added as they are received. Allen Parish. Beauregard Parish. Calcasieu Parish. Cameron...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Native Goes From Security Guard Of A Hospital To Becoming A Doctor

Russell J. Ledet is a native of Lake Charles and over the weekend he broke the stereotype that many have been plagued with of being a young Black man from a certain part of the area with many obstacles facing them. In 2010 Russel was a security Guard of a Baton Rouge hospital, and now he can add the prestigious M.D, Ph.D., and MBA to his resume as he is now Dr. Russell J. Ledet. A married father of 2 can now better serve his community and be the influential person to so many others who have a doubt of their future.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KTAL

Builder destroyed their ‘dream homes,’ Louisiana families say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Two Youngsville families want to share their stories after years of nightmares in what was supposed to be their dream homes. Their hope is to alert other families and stop them from making the same mistakes; and now, their stories will be told in the courtroom after a class action suit has been filed.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Cheapest Crawfish Prices In Southwest Louisiana

Looking for some spicy crawdads around town? We have a list of restaurants and drive-thrus all across SWLA that have the best prices. Crawfish Fun Fact: I found this article that says the oldest fossil records show crawfish burrows in Australia from over 115 yeas ago. Crawfish farming didn't start to catch on until the 1960s and today Louisiana provides 70-90% of the crawfish consumed in the USA.
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Highest Paying Job Openings In Lake Charles, LA 65K & Up

The Covid-19 pandemic has done some major damage to the global workforce. The biggest reason is hundreds of thousands of front-line workers, were the first to get Covid-19 and die or get so sick, they can no longer work. Thus the entire world is dealing with a worker shortage. When you add the fact that folks are retiring and switching careers or working from home because of continued Covid threats in the workplace, you can better understand why there are so many companies desperate for workers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

10 Places to Get a Great Shrimp Po’boy in Acadiana

I think we have established that we love our food in South Louisiana. One item that has always been a favorite of mine has been the Shrimp Poboy. I don't need it to be Lent or really need an excuse at all to sit down and eat one of these bad boys. Now I know what my favorite restaurant is when it comes to a Shrimp Poboy so I wanted to see what you guys said. The one thing I learned when I was reading through the comments is that people are serious about their Shrimp Poboys. I also realized just how lucky we are here in Acadiana that we have so many wonderful places to choose from when it comes to getting amazing food.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat Moving Across Louisiana

The National Weather Service radar from reporting stations in Lake Charles and in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area have their radar screens lit up like Christmas Trees this morning. No, all that green you see on the scan is not in celebration of St. Patrick's Day it's rain. The yellow and the red you see represented on the scan, that's very heavy rain.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

10 Tweets About The Capital One Building In Lake Charles

I have to admit that one huge eyesore in Lake Charles has got to be the Capital One building. It has obviously seen better days but has been abandoned since Hurricane Laura, and Hurricane Delta in 2020. There has been plenty of talk about demolishing the building, and I have actually heard rumors that they may try and repair and reopen again. Many would wonder why do they continue to repair the building when this is one of the first landmarks that's often affected when Hurricanes hit the area. I am not the only one who thinks like this, there are many who have some observations on what they can do with the building along with other recommendations.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
