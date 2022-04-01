ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Veteran Finds Solitude & Freedom Via Fishing

By Ricardo Cavazos, VBR content editor
valleybusinessreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuben Sanchez’s man cave doesn’t feature the usual bank of big screen televisions and pool tables, with a stuffed deer head or two mounted on the walls. For Sanchez, it’s “my sanctuary,” a place to retreat within himself to take away “a lot of my demons.” He is a Purple Heart...

valleybusinessreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
ValleyCentral

Operation Texas Strong helping veterans find a home

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Robert Crutsinger and his wife Peggy of Weatherford, Texas have always wanted to give back to veterans. Now they are making a stop in the Valley to help local veterans find a place to call home. “We wanted to be able to help people, to rebuild their lives and […]
WEATHERFORD, TX
95.7 KEZJ

Try Fishing at Burley Freedom Pond (March 22)

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Alaska State
City
Weslaco, TX
State
Florida State
City
Mission, TX
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Dallas Cowboy#The U S Army
BBC

Boy, 10, finds rare monastic seal while metal detecting

A 10-year-old metal detectorist has found a rare monastic seal while searching a field. George Henderson was with his father, Paul, when he dug up the 800-year-old copper artefact in Suffolk. The seal's Latin inscription shows it came from the Butley Priory and was used to mark official documents. Speaking...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Germany
Discovery

Exploring the World’s Longest Cave System

Perhaps even more incredible is that it’s smack bang in the middle of Kentucky. Mammoth Cave National Park preserves this unique and historical natural wonder. As large as the limestone cave system is, park officials, estimate there may be another 600 miles of cave passageways that have yet to be explored.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Conversation U.S.

What's a natural burial? A Christian theologian explains

Death is not a subject people typically have an easy time discussing. But for Christian scholar Beth Hoeltke, it’s one she’s devoted much time to, focusing particularly on the growing interest in natural or green burials. Here, Hoeltke explains how people can go about having a natural burial and why it’s attracting more interest among Christians and people of other faiths. What is a natural burial? Natural burial is actually what we would say is the closest we can come to the way Christ was buried. This idea looks at how we would care for the body from baptism all the way through...
RELIGION
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
Smithonian

Well-Preserved, 9,000-Year-Old Shrine Discovered in Jordan Desert

Archaeologists digging in the deserts of Jordan have unearthed a well-preserved Neolithic religious site believed to be around 9,000 years old, reports Omar Akour for the Associated Press (AP). Located in the Khashabiyeh Mountains, in the eastern Al-Jafr Basin, the shrine features two large standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Couple buys £1m cruise ship apartment on new ‘floating town’ vessel so daughters can see the world

A couple from Los Angeles have splashed out £1m for an apartment on a “residential cruise ship” so their teenage daughters can see the world from “home”.Beth and Mark Hunter bought a unit on the yet-to-launch Storylines Narrative ship, which is positioning itself as a “floating town” where cruise fans can live and travel. The £1m purchase is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment on a mega-ship that has its own cinema, spa, microbrewery, clinic and library. It is set to be built in Croatia later this year, with 547 residential apartments in total.The Hunters’ daughters will be 14 and 16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy