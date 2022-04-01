Spring Into Action

A last-minute decision to get in a little fishing before heading to her children’s baseball practice resulted in a bass of a lifetime for angler Kellie Renfro. After launching her boat on 2,200-acre Lake Nacogdoches in east Texas on March 10, Renfro and her husband eased up to a secondary point where her husband quickly boated a two-pound bass. Renfro was fishing off the bow of the boat when she felt a small bite, set the hook, and then thought she was snagged. “I turned to my husband and said, ‘Well, I’ve hooked a stump,’” Renfro told KLTV television. “Seconds later, that’s when [the fish] started pulling drag, and when I realized I had just hooked into the largest fish I have ever felt. The fight was on.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO