Harlingen, TX

Spring Into Action

By Todd Breland, VBR general manager
valleybusinessreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it’s broken, we fix it, right? We fall, we get back up and make everything like it was or even better. That’s the determination of the Rio Grande Valley. Things don’t always go the way we hope. Plans fall apart; systems break. When we get knocked down, we get up...

valleybusinessreport.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
#The Rio Grande Valley
Field & Stream

Texas Woman’s Impromptu Fishing Trip Yields 13-Pound Largemouth Bass

A last-minute decision to get in a little fishing before heading to her children’s baseball practice resulted in a bass of a lifetime for angler Kellie Renfro. After launching her boat on 2,200-acre Lake Nacogdoches in east Texas on March 10, Renfro and her husband eased up to a secondary point where her husband quickly boated a two-pound bass. Renfro was fishing off the bow of the boat when she felt a small bite, set the hook, and then thought she was snagged. “I turned to my husband and said, ‘Well, I’ve hooked a stump,’” Renfro told KLTV television. “Seconds later, that’s when [the fish] started pulling drag, and when I realized I had just hooked into the largest fish I have ever felt. The fight was on.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Spring Cleaning Goes Green: 92 Percent of Americans Planning to Spring Clean This Year Consider Actions to Reduce Their Environmental Impact

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- With the official start to spring underway, spring cleaning is top-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, a recent Bona/Harris Poll survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that more than 9 in 10 Americans (93%) are planning to spring clean this year. Within this group, an overwhelming majority (92%) say they are considering taking action to reduce their environmental impact while spring cleaning, and more than half (56%) say they are considering using cleaning products that have environmentally friendly ingredients.
ENVIRONMENT
KIII 3News

The Cumbias will dance into Whataburger Field this summer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Cumbias will make their debut at Whataburger Field on Friday, June 24!. The Corpus Christi Hooks have made a temporary name change for Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup" series. The initiative, which includes the participation of 85 MiLB teams, aims to celebrate diversity and honor local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities across the nation, Hooks officials said in a statement.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Rodeo Parade Route

The San Angelo Rodeo Parade happens on the first Saturday of the rodeo (April 2 at 10:00 am) in order to kick up the dust and get the shows on the road. The Parade Committee has worked exceptionally hard to put together all of the parade entries as it is one of the largest parades held annually […]
SAN ANGELO, TX

