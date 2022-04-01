ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

By Mayela Armas
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dz1r2_0ewMIp4c00

GUANTA/CARACAS (Reuters) - On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government’s attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency.

The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro’s administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions.

“Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they’re removing all the scrap,” said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material. His truck was weighed down with iron waste such as sheet metal, car parts and pieces of rusty doors.

Under pressure from Washington’s sanctions, Maduro’s government has been exploring a range of revenue options. Although scrap was sold abroad in very low quantities previously, private companies stepped up efforts to export it starting in mid-2020.

In 2021, Maduro designated scrap as “strategic”, clearing the way for any surplus to be exported, saying it was necessary to “turn it into foreign currency ... to take advantage of every last resource that is out there”.

During eight years of economic chaos in Venezuela, state controls have increasingly slowed industries such as manufacturing and construction, while mismanagement and underinvestment have hurt the OPEC member’s oil sector.

State-owned and private companies saddled with outdated plants, equipment and machinery have found it increasingly tempting to sell them as scrap. While the state is behind some such activities, workers and others have also stolen equipment to sell at a profit, prosecutors say.

State-owned oil company PDVSA and other state companies have been among the sellers as new projects have stalled and machinery has aged, some 15 sources, including business people from various sectors, carriers, workers and government officials, told Reuters.

The dismantling of equipment and its trade has not been confirmed by the authorities. The communication and production ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Still, port records show that Venezuelan scrap is being exported to countries such as Turkey, India and Taiwan.

Although state-owned Corporation Ezequiel Zamora manages much of the scrap at Venezuela’s ports, it has signed contracts or “partnerships” with private companies to export it, thus circumventing U.S. sanctions barring Venezuelan state companies from trading abroad, according to a document and two sources.

The companies pay Zamora in foreign currency, in cash, then arrange to export the material, two sources interviewed told Reuters. Zamora did not respond to a request for comment.

About 25 companies have been officially authorized to transport and sell scrap metal, according to another document seen by Reuters.

For all of 2021, 45,500 tons of iron, steel and copper scrap worth US$55 million was exported from two of the country’s main ports, according to figures from Import Genius, a consulting firm that gathers customs records, more than double the volume the previous year.

There are no numbers on the other ports. Bolipuertos, which manages the ports, did not respond to requests for comment.

Scrap metal sales “have increased considerably during the months when the COVID-19 pandemic was most severe, when state revenues were low,” local firm Ecoanalítica said in a report in February.

On the international market, depending on the type of material, the scrap which the local private companies buy for between US$80 and US$120 per ton can be sold for US$300 and US$700, two sources and two carriers told Reuters.

In northern Monagas, an oil zone in the east of the Andean nation, tanks and pipes are being dismantled, said a source in the oil sector and two workers who witnessed how these materials are cut up in warehouses.

“Nothing is being restored today, everything is for sale,” a source said on condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisal.

Equipment is being dismantled in other oil areas like Zulia and Anzoátegui, another industry source said. Neither source specified who within PDVSA is ordering such moves.

But with the scrap metal trade booming, some such sales constitute outright theft, according to reports from the police and the public prosecutor’s office.

Truckers who once worked for oil or coal companies told Reuters they have been increasingly drawn to haul scrap given that they can easily earn 10 times Venezuela’s monthly minimum wage of $30.

“Everyone is working with scrap metal. Before you didn’t see that (...),” said Antonio Astudillo, who used to transport food from Brazil to various Venezuelan states, and since December has been working in the transport of scrap metal to Guanta.

“You can make money to survive.”

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

390K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Daily Cardinal

Electric cars are a lie

A study published in September of 2021 states people below the age of 40 will see natural disasters of unprecedented intensity and frequency. If you aren’t scared, you should be. Look around at life in the US and understand this is not normal, not sustainable, and needs to change if we want to minimize destruction and suffering in the present — let alone the future.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Company#U S Oil Production#Foreign Currency#Guanta#Venezuelan
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Horrors of the 'Kyiv concentration camps': Hundreds of kidnapped Ukrainians are forced to dig trenches in villages around the city, human rights group warns

Russia has set up a string of concentration camps around Kyiv where they are forcing captured Ukrainians to dig trenches, a human rights group has claimed. Escaped prisoners and relatives of those still locked up have revealed the horrors unfolding in occupied villages just a few miles north of the capital.
EUROPE
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

390K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy