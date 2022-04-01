ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can accordion-style folding containers unclog crowded ports, distribution centers?

By Alyssa Sporrer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal union freight workers were among those New Jersey-based Staxxon approached for initial feedback on its shipping containers that fold and bundle for space-saving storage. After examining the containers, the workers offered an unexpected response. “They said all of our open profiles … needed to be sealed off so...

Brokerage companies bringing value to freight industry

In the market today, more and more companies in freight are turning to brokerage companies for help. Based in both the U.S. and Canada, Varstar Alliance is a freight brokerage company dedicated to keeping America rolling, even in the midst of truck and driver shortages across the industry. “These [shortages]...
BUSINESS
ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
Steel, plywood imports boost Gulf Coast ports’ February cargo volumes

Gulf Coast ports reported increased cargo volumes in February as imports of steel, plywood and dry bulk goods continued to flood into the country, and demand for exports of U.S. petroleum and crude oil remained strong. Port Houston sees 167% increase in steel cargo imports. Port Houston handled 469,396 tons...
INDUSTRY
State
Arkansas State
CBS Pittsburgh

Amazon Drops Plan To Build Distribution Center In Churchill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Amazon is dropping its controversial plan to build a distribution center in Churchill. (Photo: KDKA) In a statement provided to KDKA, the company says it has decided not to pursue the project. Amazon’s full statement can be read below: “We weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers. It is common for us to explore multiple locations simultaneously and adjust based on our operational needs. While we have decided not to pursue the site in Churchill, PA we are still committed to being a good neighbor, corporate citizen and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Motley Fool

FedEx's Own Contractors Told the Company Its Shipping Forecasts are Bunk

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
INDUSTRY
yankodesign.com

This tiny home is built from three shipping containers for a scaled-down lifestyle

This tiny home in Wattle Bank, Australia is formed by three 20′ shipping containers and inspired by the recent trend to downsize our lifestyles. While downsizing our lifestyle requires letting go of many luxury comforts, it also makes room for simpler life pleasures. Sure, getting rid of the pool might hurt a little, but more green space allows for more plant cultivation and harvesting. For one Australian couple, Amy Plank and Richard Vaughan, downsizing meant disbanding from domestic duties for the freedom to surf, garden, and enjoy nature whenever and however they like. Hoping to make their dream of a downsized, sustainable lifestyle a new reality, Plank and Vaughan found the freedom they hoped for in shipping container architecture. Merging three shipping containers together to form a 530-square-foot tiny home, Plank’s and Vaughan’s Wattle Bank home fits the bill.
WORLD
freightwaves.com

Indiana trucking company files bankruptcy after FMCSA orders operations halt

An Indiana-based trucking company recently filed Chapter 11, more than a month after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered the carrier to suspend interstate operations after receiving an unsatisfactory rating. JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern...
LAFAYETTE, IN
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
HOME & GARDEN
freightwaves.com

PeakSpan Capital delivers Dispatch $50M

A 2021 white paper from DHL Express found that by 2025, 80% of all B2B interactions between suppliers and buyers will take place in digital channels. The company cited the introduction of tech-savvy millennials into the workforce and the rapid acceleration of digital trends because of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced large segments of the global workforce to shift to remote work.
SOFTWARE
yankodesign.com

Prefab Architecture designed to convert you into sustainable architecture advocates

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a prefab traditional farmhouse with a contemporary twist – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
INTERIOR DESIGN
freightwaves.com

How supply chain, drayage have evolved through the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic both created new problems and highlighted existing issues across the supply chain. This has been especially evident at the ports. Unrelenting port congestion — coupled with equipment shortages — has made importing goods an irritating headache at best and an expensive nightmare at worst. Navigating...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Navistar recalls certain LT tractors due to improper battery cable wiring

Navistar Inc. is recalling 2,804 of its flagship International LT tractors across five model years because improper battery cable wiring in specially upfit trucks can lead to a fire. The suspect population is identified by vehicles that the Navistar Truck Specialty Center (TSC) upfitted between February 2017 and February 2022...
ECONOMY

