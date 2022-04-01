ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man Charged After Fatal Crash With Bicyclist in Brighton

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involved involving a bicyclist...

wham1180.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in fatal crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the roadway and a truck was off in […]
HENDERSON, KY
CBS News

No charges after 74-year-old boater pulls couple from lake, then fatally shoots man he helped rescue

South Carolina officials say they won't file charges against a boater who fatally shot a man that he helped rescue from the water. A statement from the Oconee County Sheriff's Office says 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner ruled that the Tuesday shooting of 29-year-old Nathan Drew Morgan by an unnamed 74-year-old man "was in self-defense and no charges will be filed."
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linden#Cyclist#Brighton#Traffic Accident#Dwi
BBC

Six men jailed after 'major' South West drugs operation

Six men have been jailed after nearly 4kg (9lbs) of drugs were seized during a police operation. The three-year investigation, known as Operation Decode, was led by Avon and Somerset Police, with Wiltshire Police and Devon and Cornwall Police. During the operation some £60,000 in cash and significant quantities of...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Woman Who Fatally Tossed Broadway Vocal Coach Barbara Maier Gustern To The Ground Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested for the killing of Broadway vocal coach Barbara Maier Gustern. Lauren Pazienza of Port Jefferson, Long Island, turned herself into authorities and was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday, March 22, after she fatally shoved the 87-year-old woman to the ground. Gustern was getting into a cab outside of her Chelsea residence at the time of the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCJB

Interlachen man found dead after a fatal crash

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - An Interlachen man is dead after an early-morning crash in Putnam county. According to Florida Highway Patrol officials, around 3:45 this morning,. A 30-year old man was driving a sedan on State Road 100 when he veered across the road. He then went off the shoulder...
INTERLACHEN, FL
KGET

Man charged with murder in fatal November alleged street race crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with an alleged street racing crash that occurred in November, police said. Nathan Valencia, 30, was arrested Friday and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Centre Daily

State College man charged in fatal Penns Valley crash pleads guilty

A State College man charged in a deadly April 2020 crash in Penns Valley pleaded guilty Wednesday and is set to spend a minimum of nearly a year in jail. Christopher Hort, 54, pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony count of accidents involving death or personal injury. He was facing a second-degree felony of the same charge, which would have carried at least three years in state prison.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy