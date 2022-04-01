ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter Laptop Story Confirms: Rein in Big Tech or Cease To Be a Free People | Opinion

By Josh Hammer
Newsweek
 2 days ago
When it comes to the Big Tech wars, the most fundamental question is a version of "who...

Comments / 153

224valk
2d ago

Tech has destroyed the 1st amendment!! With the approval of the media/ ruling class. They don't like the truth because they CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!! Knowledge is power and they want ALL the power to themselves!!

David DeMary
1d ago

imagine if the media did its job years ago instead of pushing it off as Russian propaganda I can guarantee biden would not be president right now if the media wasn't working against the American people and protecting democratics

TerYon
1d ago

It wasn’t just big tech, it was also CNN and MSNBC and several other broadcast stations. CNN actually had on some of those individuals who signed of on the “Russian conspiracy” lie.

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
857K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

