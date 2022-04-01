Munchkin Cat Named Nacho Bell Grande Should Be Jailed For 'Cute Crimes'

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.

PETS ・ 19 DAYS AGO