The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” limited series on Disney+ is two months away, and it’s a big draw for many “Star Wars” fans hoping for the return of Ewan McGregor’s Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. While some have been critical of Vader’s inclusion and the new face-off that is coming between former master and pupil—there are many lines in ‘A New Hope’ that indicated they hadn’t seen each other since ‘Revenge of The Sith’ and this new face-off undercuts that film—one element that seems to make it all work is the live-action introduction of the Inquisitors. The Inquisitors are a group of hunters introduced in “Star Wars: Rebels” that hunt out and kill outstanding Jedi for the Empire that managed to escape Order 66. And on the animated show, when they find Jedi, this often compels Vader out of his lair, if it’s a big enough fish to fry.

