Grafton, MA

Muradian supports bill for a Women’s Rights History Trail program

thegraftonnews.com
 2 days ago

BOSTON – State Rep. David Muradian, R-Grafton, recently supported legislation to establish a Women’s Rights History Trail program to highlight the struggle for women’s rights in Massachusetts. House Bill 4555 calls upon the Secretary of the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and the Executive Director of the...

www.thegraftonnews.com

The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pro-life activist, 85, urges Judge Jackson to uphold First Amendment freedoms: 'Life is precious'

Eleanor McCullen's refrigerator in Massachusetts is her daily reminder of all the families she's impacted through her two decades of counseling women out of having abortions. McCullen, 85, spends two days a week outside the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Boston trying to talk to pregnant women heading into the clinic. She hands out a business card with a picture of a cross, the words "Hope, Help and Love" and her contact information.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
landline.media

Parking, restroom bills pass in Washington state

Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money to keep the state’s rest areas open, preserving vital parking, and they passed a bill to ensure that truckers who work at the state’s ports have access to restrooms there. Listen to our full show. Washington state lawmakers have OK’d money...
WASHINGTON STATE
