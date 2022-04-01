Unseasonably Hot April

Don't you just love a good buffet? Being able to choose all kinds of different foods is a game-changer. If you want soup, you got it, try some pizza right after, and then grab yourself some roast beef for dessert. I might actually be the only person on the planet who would consider roast beef a dessert. Being able to go back for seconds is the highlight of eating at a buffet. I always try and make sure to get my money's worth when visiting one of these places. Personally, I also enjoy not cooking or having to do the dishes, another plus of visiting a delicious buffet.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO