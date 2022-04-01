ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

These are the $15 lunch deals to eat at San Francisco restaurant week

By Steph Rodriguez
SFGate
 2 days ago
The Gurkha chicken at Bini's Kitchen is one side dish that comes with its Nepalese steam dumplings lunch deal during SF Restaurant Week from April 1-10.  (Courtesy of Bini's Kitchen)

Stacked grilled chicken club sandwiches with bacon and avocado, steamed Nepalese dumplings in spicy tomato cilantro sauce, warm tamales and pan dulce, savory banh mi served in that good, crunchy baguette — these are just some of the $10-15 lunch items up for grabs during this spring’s San Francisco Restaurant Week .

Starting Friday, April 1, until April 10, 160 restaurants throughout San Francisco are offering specials for every meal of the day, including brunch, lunch and dinner. These deals range from $10 to $75, depending on your appetite. But for those always on the hunt for a quick and cheap bite to eat during the workweek, Bini’s Kitchen offers its Nepalese dumplings called momos, which look similar to a Chinese soup dumpling. Bini’s momos ($15 for four) are stuffed with either vegetarian or turkey fillings and served with a side of Gurkha chicken curry or baigun bharta, a minced, grilled eggplant dish with tomatoes and herbs.

Steamed Nepalese dumplings from Bini's Kitchen come fresh or frozen, and customers can snag four for $15 during SF Restaurant Week. (Courtesy of Bini's Kitchen)

“It looks like a soup dumpling. But when you bite into it, it’s not soup pouring out. It’s basically the turkey and different spices, which is like a meatball, if you will, in a dumpling,” said Bini’s Kitchen spokesperson Lindsay Kemp. “It also has Nepalese spices inside that are actually homegrown by Bini.”

If you want to dine in a historic landmark for under 20 bucks, head over to the Blue Mermaid inside the old Del Monte Cannery in the Argonaut Hotel near Fisherman’s Wharf. It’s serving up a full chicken club or fried Pacific rockfish sandwich with a cup of Dungeness crab chowder or poblano chile soup, with a side salad or french fries tossed in Old Bay seasoning.

As an employee of the Blue Mermaid for nearly a decade, Jenmy Madrid told SFGATE that many of the specials featured during Restaurant Week are some of the most popular lunchtime choices, with plenty of options for plant-based eaters.

A Pacific rockfish sandwich battered in Anchor Steam beer, french fries and a cup of Dungeness crab and corn chowder is a $15 lunch special at the Blue Mermaid from April 1-10.  (Courtesy of Blue Mermaid)

“We’ve done Restaurant Week for a few years now, but this year, we added more sandwiches that were more known. That way, people who want to try our restaurant can get a taste of it,” she said. “If you’re a San Franciscan, you don’t want to go to Fisherman’s Wharf, but this opens that door for more people to come out and give us a chance.”

It’s a sentiment that resonates with restaurateur Laurie Thomas, executive director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, which organizes SF Restaurant Week. Thomas is also the owner of Terzo , a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at 3011 Steiner St., near Union Street.

La Mejor Bakery offers two tamales, pan dulce and a house coffee for just $10 during SF Restaurant Week this spring. (Courtesy of Diego Garza for La Mejor Bakery)

“In the past, it used to be restaurants doing stuff for charities, and because I’m a restaurateur myself, I’ve lived through these past two years,” she said. “When I took over as E.D., I made a decision that the restaurants are the charity, and we’re a long way from being out of that.”

Thomas went on to add that restaurants provide jobs for the surrounding community and a safe third space for customers to gather over dinner and drinks. In the past year, she said Restaurant Week crowds increased business by 15% at Terzo, citing as many as 450 prix fixe menu items sold over a 10-day period.

“We’re lucky to be open. So that’s been the approach we’ve taken since I’ve been the E.D., is that our goal is to help restaurants survive and, hopefully, thrive again,” Thomas said. “And to do that, we want to drive people to go eat. That’s the goal of this program.”

SF Restaurant Week runs April 1-10 with 160 eateries participating this spring. Visit SF Restaurant Week for more information on menus and locations and to book your next reservation.

The Roost is serving up comfort food at lunchtime with plenty of choices such as baked chicken, sweet potato croquettes and a variety of brown butter cookies, all for $15.  (Courtesy of Ashley Keeler for The Roost)

$10-15 lunches to savor for SF Restaurant Week

Bini’s Kitchen
1001 Howard St.
415-361-6911
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured lunch: Nepalese dumplings (meat or veggie) in spicy tomato cilantro sauce; Gurkha chicken or baigun bharta (eggplant)

Blue Mermaid Restaurant & Bar
471 Jefferson St. (inside the Argonaut Hotel)
415-771-2222
Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Featured lunch: one main: grilled chicken club, Anchor Steam beer-battered Pacific rockfish sandwich or Dungeness crab roll; one starter: Dungeness crab and corn chowder or Manhattan clam chowder; one side: house salad or fries

Boug Cali
101 Hyde St.
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured lunch: TBA

Bun Mee
2015 Fillmore St.
415-800-7696
Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (closes 3 p.m. on Sundays)
Featured lunch: TBA

Cafe Zoetrope
916 Kearny St.
415-291-1700
Sunday through Thursday, noon-7 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, noon-8 p.m.
Featured lunch: insalata verde and lasagna ai funghi

Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores St.
415-621-2936
Sunday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Featured lunch: house special salad and Impossible meatball sub

Dolores Park Cafe at SFO
780 S Airport Blvd., (Terminal 2 near Gate C5)
Sunday through Saturday, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
Featured lunch: Impossible meatball sub served with chips

Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez St.
415-621-1108
Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday through Sunday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Featured lunch: TBA

Kitava
2011 Mission St.
415-780-1661
Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Featured lunch: mezze harvest bowl and strawberry ‘cheesecake’

La Mejor Bakery
3329 24th St.
415-655-3622
Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays)
Featured lunch: two tamales, pan dulce and a house coffee

Ladle & Leaf
1 California St. (various locations)
415-986-3634
Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured lunch: any soup, half salad and cookie

Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa St.
415-858-7858
Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Featured lunch: crispy spring roll; one entree: orange chicken, General Tso’s, beef broccoli, mapo tofu or Buddha’s delight; one side: vegetarian fried rice, vegetarian chow mein, jasmine rice or brown rice; one drink: canned soda or bottled water

Onigilly
343 Kearny St.
415-671-4706
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured lunch: TBA

Pescatore Trattoria
2455 Mason St.
415-561-1111
Sunday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Featured lunch: iceberg lettuce wedge or mixed green salad; penne puttanesca or pizza

Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave.
415-647-7702
Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Featured lunch: house special salad and Impossible meatball sub

Proper Food
100 First St. (various locations)
415-992-6781
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Featured lunch: seasonal spring salad (chicken or vegetarian) and Proper energy bar

Shovels Bar and Grill
460 Larkin St.
415-829-8979
Sunday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m. (lunch hours)
Featured lunch: any two items for $15: russet potato french fries, double-battered chicken strips; chili cheese fries, poutine, fried cheese curds, sandwiches, burgers and hot dogs

Starbelly
3583 16th St.
415-252-7500
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (lunch hours)
Featured lunch: one starter: chicken liver pate, Starbelly salad or spring gazpacho; one main: fried chicken po’boy, cornmeal-fried fish tacos or mixed Mediterranean plate; option to substitute dessert for starter: salted caramel pot de creme or date and toffee cake

Teranga
2948 Folsom St.
415-879-8372
Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Featured lunch: djollof rice in spiced tomato sauce with choice of mixed veggies or organic chicken drumstick and a housemade Teranga cooler

The Roost
479 Ellis St.
415-914-5986
Sunday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured lunch: one entree: baked chicken, braised pork shoulder or chickpea corn cakes; one side: garlic cauliflower, sweet potato croquettes or seared shishitos; one brown butter cookie: chocolate chip, red velvet or dark chocolate peanut butter; one drink: shisandra berry, dandelion ginger, black tea or mineral water

Comments / 2

Local
California Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Restaurants
San Francisco, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Restaurants
