‘There’s still this wild spirit’: This San Francisco April Fool’s tradition refuses to die

By Dan Gentile
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Ed Holmes, the Bay Area is home to the world’s fastest growing “snack religion”: the First Church of the Last Laugh. “150% less dogma, it’s a light religion,” said Holmes, who also goes by the moniker Bishop Joey, the “seminal and secular head” of the church. The group celebrates...

