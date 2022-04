Matt Rosemeyer is excited to see what the Penn Hills Big Red rugby program will be able to able to accomplish in year two. With the Big Red’s roster composition, Rosemeyer will likely see a big difference between games one and two of their schedule. Many of his players from last season graduated and Rosemeyer is left with a roster of 20 players, 19 of whom have never played the sport before.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO