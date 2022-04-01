ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Insider Says Some 76ers Players Aren’t Feeling Doc Rivers: “I Run Into Somebody Who’s Close To The Team. I’m Like ‘Sorry But I Can’t Pick You Guys To Go To The Finals’. And His Response Kinda Raised My Eyebrow; ‘Neither Would I’.”

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoc Rivers is considered one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. The current Philadelphia 76ers coach has been in the league for quite some time and has coached some of the league's best talents, from Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul, Tracy McGrady, and Kawhi Leonard, among many...

fadeawayworld.net

Keith Mims
2d ago

The GM made the trade for Harden. Players don't want to take responsibility for their poor play. It's always somebody's else's fault. You are the one playing. Players meed to take accountability for their own play!🤔

