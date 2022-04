Troy Rydman is CISO / VP of Cybersecurity of Fast. Cybersecurity, at its very core, is a data protection discipline where we strive to protect the "soft, chewy middle" of the companies we work for, as well as our personal lives. For years, it was a perimeter in which we barracked ourselves, only striving to protect what was within our networks. However, that is no longer the case, and we must expand our scope if we wish to protect ourselves.

