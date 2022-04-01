ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brad Holmes on Jarrad Davis return to Lions: Everyone deserves a second chance

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinebacker Jarrad Davis didn’t have the kind of impact that the Lions hoped to see when they drafted him in the first round of the 2017 draft, so it was no great surprise that he left the team as...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly signed veteran QB Nick Mullens to provide some extra depth behind Derek Carr heading into the 2022 season. Before this signing, the only backup option on the Raiders’ roster was NFL journeyman Garrett Gilbert. “The #Raiders have agreed to terms with QB Nick...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Ankle Injury#Detroit#American Football#Linebacker Jarrad Davis#Jets#The Detroit Free Press
The Spun

1 College Football Star Appears To Be Falling Down Draft Boards

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton is widely considered a top-five prospect in this year’s NFL draft pool. But according to ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, his stock could be dropping as we approach the 2022 selection process. Hamilton put together an “uneven” performance at his pro day earlier this...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Klay can't choose favorite between Steph, dog Rocco

Klay Thompson faced perhaps the hardest question of his basketball career this week. The Warriors’ star shooting guard was a guest on “How Hungry Are You," a YouTube show in its fourth season hosted by Milwaukee Bucks big man Serge Ibaka. During the show, Ibaka presented Thompson with...
NBA
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing 2 Big Names For Blockbuster Trade

The New York Jets failed to land wide receiver Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster trade, but the AFC East franchise could still make a big move. According to a report from ESPN, the Jets are eyeing two big names at the wide receiver position moving forward. New York could look...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

10 WRs Bears may target in 2nd round and beyond

Even with the addition of Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown, the Bears need to add several more wideouts to the roster. Expect one or two of those additions to come in the upcoming draft. Without a big “X” receiver to play on the outside, and not many of those options left in free agency, Ryan Poles could address that area of need with one of his second-round picks. Fortunately for the Bears, this draft class is loaded with legit wide receiver talent, so there’s a good chance a difference maker could be available for them to select with the No. 39 pick. If the team opts to add a wide receiver later in the draft, we’ve got you covered with some Day 2 options as well.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for April 1, 2022 | Daily Workouts, Roster Cuts, and Signings

Browns and TE David Njoku in active extension talks. Raiders re-signed DT Johnathan Hankins to a one-year deal. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL 2022: Latest player transactions for every team

As kickoff nears for the opening games of the inaugural 2022 United States Football League season on April 16, teams are starting to put the finishing touches on their rosters. Following the USFL draft and the opening of training camps, the USFL announced the following player transactions on Friday:. Free...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Betting on the second overall pick

The NFL Draft is four weeks away, and today we will turn our focus to the futures market around the second overall pick. We've already highlighted the betting odds for the first pick, which you can read here. Status of the Second Pick. As of this writing, the Detroit Lions...
NFL
numberfire.com

Patriots acquire wide receiver DeVante Parker in trade with Dolphins

The New England Patriots have acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth round pick in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. Parker will head to New England after the Dolphins dealt the 29-year old wideout and a fifth rounder in exchange for a 2023 third round pick. In a probable low passing environment, Parker will likely compete with Jakobi Meyers for targets as New England's top wideout.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Parham

Even though he has yet to take a single snap there, Dylan Parham is considered one of the top center prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. A four-year starter at three different positions for Memphis, Parham projects as a center because of his combination of athleticism and movement skills along with a lack of size. There will be a learning curve for him to adapt to the new position, but the right situation could unlock something special, which is why Parham will probably be taken at some point on Day 2 of the draft.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy